26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance / Fluid Balance / Problem 3

Mr. Harley, a 68-year-old Jeep driver, had an accident and underwent cranial surgery. A few months after the surgery, he developed symptoms of extreme thirst with increased urination and presented to the A&E department with dehydration. The on-duty doctor gave him oral desmopressin, and his condition improved miraculously within a few hours. What do you think Mr. Harley is suffering from?