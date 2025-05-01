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What is the resting membrane potential of a neuron before an action potential begins? The resting membrane potential is -70 millivolts. What triggers the opening of voltage-gated sodium channels during an action potential? Voltage-gated sodium channels open when the membrane potential reaches the threshold of -55 millivolts. What happens to sodium ions when voltage-gated sodium channels open? Sodium ions rush into the neuron following their electrochemical gradient, causing depolarization. To what value does the membrane potential rise during massive depolarization? The membrane potential rises to about +30 millivolts. What occurs at +30 millivolts in the action potential sequence? Voltage-gated sodium channels close and voltage-gated potassium channels open. What is the effect of opening voltage-gated potassium channels? Potassium ions exit the cell, leading to repolarization as the membrane potential becomes more negative. What is repolarization in the context of an action potential? Repolarization is the process of returning the membrane potential toward its resting value after depolarization. What is hyperpolarization and when does it occur during an action potential? Hyperpolarization occurs when the membrane potential becomes more negative than the resting potential, typically reaching -80 to -90 millivolts. At what membrane potential do voltage-gated potassium channels begin to close? Voltage-gated potassium channels begin to close around -50 millivolts. Why does the neuron overshoot its resting potential during repolarization? The neuron overshoots because potassium channels close slowly, allowing extra potassium to leave the cell. What restores the neuron to its resting potential after an action potential? The sodium-potassium pump restores the neuron to its resting potential. What is the role of EPSPs in initiating an action potential? EPSPs depolarize the membrane, helping it reach the threshold needed to trigger an action potential. What is the sequence of channel activity during an action potential? First, sodium channels open and then close; next, potassium channels open and then slowly close. What happens to the membrane potential when potassium leaves the cell? The membrane potential becomes more negative, leading to repolarization and hyperpolarization. What is the final step in the action potential cycle? The sodium-potassium pump restores the membrane potential to -70 millivolts, completing the cycle.
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