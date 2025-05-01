What is the resting membrane potential of a neuron before an action potential begins? The resting membrane potential is -70 millivolts.

What triggers the opening of voltage-gated sodium channels during an action potential? Voltage-gated sodium channels open when the membrane potential reaches the threshold of -55 millivolts.

What happens to sodium ions when voltage-gated sodium channels open? Sodium ions rush into the neuron following their electrochemical gradient, causing depolarization.

To what value does the membrane potential rise during massive depolarization? The membrane potential rises to about +30 millivolts.

What occurs at +30 millivolts in the action potential sequence? Voltage-gated sodium channels close and voltage-gated potassium channels open.

What is the effect of opening voltage-gated potassium channels? Potassium ions exit the cell, leading to repolarization as the membrane potential becomes more negative.