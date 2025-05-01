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What anatomical region does 'scapular' refer to? Scapular refers to the shoulder blade region, specifically the area of the scapula bone. What is the origin of the word 'scapula'? The word 'scapula' comes from Latin meaning spade or shovel, possibly due to its shape or historical use as a tool. What does 'vertebral' pertain to in anatomical terms? Vertebral pertains to the spine, which is made up of bones called vertebrae. What are the bones of the spine called? The bones of the spine are called vertebrae. Which region is referred to as 'lumbar'? Lumbar refers to the lower back region, important for support in seating. Why is lumbar support important in office chairs? Lumbar support is important because it supports the lower back, helping to maintain proper posture. What does 'gluteal' refer to? Gluteal refers to the buttocks, specifically the area containing the gluteus maximus muscle. What is the major muscle found in the gluteal region? The gluteus maximus is the major muscle in the gluteal region. What are metacarpal bones and where are they located? Metacarpal bones are the bones of the hand, located beyond the wrist (carpal region). What do the root words 'meta' and 'carpal' mean in 'metacarpal'? 'Meta' means after and 'carpal' means wrist, so metacarpal refers to the bones after the wrist. What is the perineal region? The perineal region is the small area between the anus and the genitals. What does the root 'peri' mean in anatomical terms? The root 'peri' means near or around. What is the olecranon region? The olecranon region is the back of the elbow, where the prominent bone sticks out. What are the Greek roots of the word 'olecranon'? 'Olecranon' comes from 'ollene' meaning elbow and 'cranium' meaning head. Where is the sacral region located and what is its significance? The sacral region is at the bottom of the spine where it meets the pelvis, and its name comes from Latin meaning sacred.
Anatomical Terms for the Back quiz
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Anatomical Terms for the Back
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