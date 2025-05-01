What anatomical region does 'scapular' refer to? Scapular refers to the shoulder blade region, specifically the area of the scapula bone.

What is the origin of the word 'scapula'? The word 'scapula' comes from Latin meaning spade or shovel, possibly due to its shape or historical use as a tool.

What does 'vertebral' pertain to in anatomical terms? Vertebral pertains to the spine, which is made up of bones called vertebrae.

What are the bones of the spine called? The bones of the spine are called vertebrae.

Which region is referred to as 'lumbar'? Lumbar refers to the lower back region, important for support in seating.

Why is lumbar support important in office chairs? Lumbar support is important because it supports the lower back, helping to maintain proper posture.