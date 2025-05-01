What is the primary function of arteries in the circulatory system? Arteries carry blood away from the heart to various parts of the body.

Which layer of the artery wall is especially thick compared to veins, and what does it contain? The tunica media is especially thick in arteries and contains smooth muscle.

How do the lumens of arteries compare to those of veins? Arteries have smaller lumens compared to veins, which means veins can store a larger volume of blood.

Why do arteries have a high content of elastic fibers? Elastic fibers allow arteries to expand and recoil to accommodate high pressure surges from the heart.

What are the three subcategories of arteries based on size and function? The three subcategories are elastic arteries, muscular arteries, and arterioles.

What is another name for elastic arteries and why? Elastic arteries are also called conducting arteries because they conduct blood from the heart to muscular arteries.