What is the most abundant element in living systems, excluding water? Carbon is the most abundant element in living systems when water is excluded.

What are the four main classes of organic molecules in living organisms? The four main classes are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

What defines an organic molecule? An organic molecule contains covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.

What is a hydrocarbon? A hydrocarbon is an organic molecule made exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Why is carbon considered a versatile atomic building block? Carbon can form four covalent bonds, allowing it to create a variety of molecular structures.

List one way carbon backbones can vary in organic molecules. Carbon backbones can vary in length, position of double bonds, branch points, or whether they are linear or ring-formed.