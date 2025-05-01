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What is the most abundant element in living systems, excluding water? Carbon is the most abundant element in living systems when water is excluded. What are the four main classes of organic molecules in living organisms? The four main classes are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids. What defines an organic molecule? An organic molecule contains covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms. What is a hydrocarbon? A hydrocarbon is an organic molecule made exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms. Why is carbon considered a versatile atomic building block? Carbon can form four covalent bonds, allowing it to create a variety of molecular structures. List one way carbon backbones can vary in organic molecules. Carbon backbones can vary in length, position of double bonds, branch points, or whether they are linear or ring-formed. What makes methane a hydrocarbon? Methane is made only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, fitting the definition of a hydrocarbon. Why is water (H2O) not considered an organic molecule? Water lacks covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms, so it is not organic. What is the main component of all organic molecules? Carbon is the main component of all organic molecules. How can the position of double bonds affect carbon backbones? The position of double bonds can vary within the carbon backbone, changing the molecule's structure. What is a branched carbon backbone? A branched carbon backbone has a main chain with one or more side chains branching off. Can carbon backbones form rings, and if so, what is the significance? Yes, carbon backbones can form rings, which increases the diversity of possible organic molecules. What elements are present in hydrocarbons? Hydrocarbons contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms. Why is carbon essential for biological structures and functions? Carbon's bonding versatility allows for the construction of diverse and complex molecules essential for life. What does the acronym CHNOPS stand for? CHNOPS stands for Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur, the bulk elements in living systems.
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