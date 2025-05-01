What are surface receptors and where are they located? Surface receptors are proteins located on the cell membrane that allow cells to sense and respond to external signals.

What is a ligand in the context of cell communication? A ligand is a specific molecule that binds to a surface receptor, triggering a response inside the cell.

How do surface receptors contribute to the immune response? Surface receptors allow immune cells to detect signals of infection and respond appropriately, aiding in the immune response.

What happens when a ligand binds to a surface receptor? The binding triggers a cascade of events inside the cell, ultimately leading to a cellular response.

Can cells change the number and types of surface receptors they have? Yes, cells can alter the number and types of surface receptors to adjust their sensitivity to specific ligands.

What is the main function of adhesion molecules? Adhesion molecules are cell surface proteins that facilitate binding between cells, especially during immune responses.