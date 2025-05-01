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Cellular Respiration: Types of Phosphorylation quiz

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  • What are the two types of phosphorylation that produce ATP during aerobic cellular respiration?
    The two types are substrate level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.
  • During which stages of aerobic cellular respiration does substrate level phosphorylation occur?
    Substrate level phosphorylation occurs during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
  • How does substrate level phosphorylation generate ATP?
    It directly transfers a phosphate group from a substrate to ADP using an enzyme.
  • How many ATP molecules are produced by substrate level phosphorylation in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle each?
    Each process produces 2 ATP molecules via substrate level phosphorylation.
  • What is the main difference between substrate level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation?
    Substrate level phosphorylation directly transfers a phosphate group to ADP, while oxidative phosphorylation uses energy from redox reactions to generate ATP.
  • What are the two steps involved in oxidative phosphorylation?
    The two steps are the electron transport chain (ETC) and chemiosmosis.
  • What is the role of the electron transport chain in oxidative phosphorylation?
    The electron transport chain builds a hydrogen ion (H+) concentration gradient using energy from redox reactions.
  • What is chemiosmosis and how does it contribute to ATP production?
    Chemiosmosis is the diffusion of hydrogen ions across a membrane down their concentration gradient, which is used to phosphorylate ADP and produce ATP.
  • Which stage of aerobic cellular respiration is responsible for producing the majority of ATP?
    The majority of ATP is produced during the fourth and final stage, oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Does substrate level phosphorylation occur during pyruvate oxidation or the electron transport chain?
    No, substrate level phosphorylation does not occur during pyruvate oxidation or the electron transport chain.
  • What is the main energy source used in oxidative phosphorylation to generate ATP?
    Oxidative phosphorylation uses energy from oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions.
  • What is the total ATP yield from substrate level phosphorylation compared to oxidative phosphorylation?
    Substrate level phosphorylation produces a small amount (4 ATP total), while oxidative phosphorylation produces the vast majority of ATP.
  • What is the function of the enzyme in substrate level phosphorylation?
    The enzyme catalyzes the transfer of a phosphate group from the substrate to ADP, forming ATP.
  • Why is oxidative phosphorylation considered the final stage of aerobic cellular respiration?
    Because it occurs after glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, and is responsible for most ATP production.
  • What is the biggest takeaway about oxidative phosphorylation from the lesson?
    Oxidative phosphorylation generates a large amount of ATP and is essential for the cell's energy supply during aerobic respiration.