What are the two types of phosphorylation that produce ATP during aerobic cellular respiration? The two types are substrate level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.

During which stages of aerobic cellular respiration does substrate level phosphorylation occur? Substrate level phosphorylation occurs during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

How does substrate level phosphorylation generate ATP? It directly transfers a phosphate group from a substrate to ADP using an enzyme.

How many ATP molecules are produced by substrate level phosphorylation in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle each? Each process produces 2 ATP molecules via substrate level phosphorylation.

What is the main difference between substrate level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation? Substrate level phosphorylation directly transfers a phosphate group to ADP, while oxidative phosphorylation uses energy from redox reactions to generate ATP.

What are the two steps involved in oxidative phosphorylation? The two steps are the electron transport chain (ETC) and chemiosmosis.