Back
What is cytokinesis? Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two identical daughter cells after mitosis. At what stage of the cell cycle does cytokinesis occur? Cytokinesis occurs after mitosis, during the M phase of the cell cycle. What is the main difference between mitosis and cytokinesis? Mitosis divides the nucleus, while cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm to form two separate cells. What structure forms during animal cell cytokinesis? A cleavage furrow forms during animal cell cytokinesis. What proteins are primarily involved in forming the cleavage furrow in animal cells? Actin and myosin filaments are primarily involved in forming the cleavage furrow. How does the cleavage furrow function in animal cell cytokinesis? The cleavage furrow pinches the cytoplasm, eventually separating the cell into two daughter cells. Do mitosis and cytokinesis occur at the same time in animal cells? Yes, telophase (the final phase of mitosis) and cytokinesis occur simultaneously in animal cells. What is the result of cytokinesis in animal cells? Cytokinesis in animal cells results in two daughter cells, each with its own nucleus and cytoplasm. Why doesn't a cleavage furrow form in plant cell cytokinesis? A cleavage furrow doesn't form in plant cells because they have a rigid cell wall. What structure forms during plant cell cytokinesis instead of a cleavage furrow? A cell plate forms during plant cell cytokinesis. What organelle provides the materials for the cell plate in plant cells? Vesicles from the Golgi apparatus provide the materials for the cell plate. What does the cell plate eventually become in plant cells? The cell plate eventually develops into a fully mature cell wall. What is the main function of the cell plate in plant cell cytokinesis? The cell plate helps separate the two daughter cells by forming a new dividing wall. How are the daughter cells produced by cytokinesis similar? The daughter cells are genetically identical to each other and to the original parent cell. What is the biggest difference between animal and plant cell cytokinesis? Animal cells use a cleavage furrow to divide, while plant cells form a cell plate that becomes a new cell wall.
Cytokinesis quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Cytokinesis
3. Energy & Cell Processes
2 problems
Topic
Cell Cycle Regulation
3. Energy & Cell Processes
3 problems
Topic
Bruce
3. Energy & Cell Processes - Part 1 of 4
10 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Bruce
3. Energy & Cell Processes - Part 2 of 4
10 topics 9 problems
Chapter
3. Energy & Cell Processes - Part 3 of 4
8 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Bruce
3. Energy & Cell Processes - Part 4 of 4
7 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Bruce