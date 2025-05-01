What is cytokinesis? Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two identical daughter cells after mitosis.

At what stage of the cell cycle does cytokinesis occur? Cytokinesis occurs after mitosis, during the M phase of the cell cycle.

What is the main difference between mitosis and cytokinesis? Mitosis divides the nucleus, while cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm to form two separate cells.

What structure forms during animal cell cytokinesis? A cleavage furrow forms during animal cell cytokinesis.

What proteins are primarily involved in forming the cleavage furrow in animal cells? Actin and myosin filaments are primarily involved in forming the cleavage furrow.

How does the cleavage furrow function in animal cell cytokinesis? The cleavage furrow pinches the cytoplasm, eventually separating the cell into two daughter cells.