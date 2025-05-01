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Cytokinesis quiz

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  • What is cytokinesis?
    Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two identical daughter cells after mitosis.
  • At what stage of the cell cycle does cytokinesis occur?
    Cytokinesis occurs after mitosis, during the M phase of the cell cycle.
  • What is the main difference between mitosis and cytokinesis?
    Mitosis divides the nucleus, while cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm to form two separate cells.
  • What structure forms during animal cell cytokinesis?
    A cleavage furrow forms during animal cell cytokinesis.
  • What proteins are primarily involved in forming the cleavage furrow in animal cells?
    Actin and myosin filaments are primarily involved in forming the cleavage furrow.
  • How does the cleavage furrow function in animal cell cytokinesis?
    The cleavage furrow pinches the cytoplasm, eventually separating the cell into two daughter cells.
  • Do mitosis and cytokinesis occur at the same time in animal cells?
    Yes, telophase (the final phase of mitosis) and cytokinesis occur simultaneously in animal cells.
  • What is the result of cytokinesis in animal cells?
    Cytokinesis in animal cells results in two daughter cells, each with its own nucleus and cytoplasm.
  • Why doesn't a cleavage furrow form in plant cell cytokinesis?
    A cleavage furrow doesn't form in plant cells because they have a rigid cell wall.
  • What structure forms during plant cell cytokinesis instead of a cleavage furrow?
    A cell plate forms during plant cell cytokinesis.
  • What organelle provides the materials for the cell plate in plant cells?
    Vesicles from the Golgi apparatus provide the materials for the cell plate.
  • What does the cell plate eventually become in plant cells?
    The cell plate eventually develops into a fully mature cell wall.
  • What is the main function of the cell plate in plant cell cytokinesis?
    The cell plate helps separate the two daughter cells by forming a new dividing wall.
  • How are the daughter cells produced by cytokinesis similar?
    The daughter cells are genetically identical to each other and to the original parent cell.
  • What is the biggest difference between animal and plant cell cytokinesis?
    Animal cells use a cleavage furrow to divide, while plant cells form a cell plate that becomes a new cell wall.