Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cytokinesis
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Cytokinesis

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Cytokinesis

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Animal Cell Cytokinesis

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example

Cytokinesis Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
Problem
Problem

In animal cell cytokinesis, a cleavage furrow is ________.

5
concept

Plant Cell Cytokinesis

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
Problem
Problem

Which of the following are primarily responsible for cytokinesis in plant cells?

7
Problem
Problem

FtsZ is a bacterial cytoskeletal protein that forms a contractile ring involved in binary fission. Its function is analogous to ________.

Previous TopicNext Topic