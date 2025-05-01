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What is the fibrous layer of the eye primarily made of? The fibrous layer is primarily made of fibrous connective tissue, mainly collagen. What are the two main components of the fibrous layer of the eyeball? The two main components are the cornea and the sclera. What is the main function of the cornea? The cornea allows light to enter the eye and also protects the eye. Why is the cornea transparent? The cornea is transparent to allow light to pass through it for vision. Why does the cornea lack blood vessels? The cornea is avascular to maintain its transparency and prevent obstruction of vision. What makes the cornea highly sensitive to irritants? The cornea is highly innervated with pain receptors, making it very sensitive to irritants. What percentage of the eye's surface does the sclera cover? The sclera covers about 80% of the eye's surface. What is the main function of the sclera? The sclera protects and shapes the eye and provides attachment sites for eye muscles. How is the sclera related to the dura mater of the CNS? The sclera is continuous with the dura mater, the tough outer membrane of the central nervous system. How does the sensitivity of the sclera compare to the cornea? The sclera is less sensitive than the cornea. What is the white part of the eye called? The white part of the eye is called the sclera. What happens when blood vessels in the sclera become visible? When blood vessels in the sclera become visible, the eyes appear bloodshot. How are the cornea and sclera developmentally different? The cornea and sclera develop from different embryological tissues but grow together to form a continuous layer. What attaches to the sclera to allow eye movement? Eye muscles attach to the sclera, allowing the eyeball to move. Why is the fibrous layer described as both tough and flexible? The fibrous layer is tough due to collagen fibers but also flexible, allowing the eye to maintain shape while being slightly compressible.
Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball quiz
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