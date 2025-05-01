What is the fibrous layer of the eye primarily made of? The fibrous layer is primarily made of fibrous connective tissue, mainly collagen.

What are the two main components of the fibrous layer of the eyeball? The two main components are the cornea and the sclera.

What is the main function of the cornea? The cornea allows light to enter the eye and also protects the eye.

Why is the cornea transparent? The cornea is transparent to allow light to pass through it for vision.

Why does the cornea lack blood vessels? The cornea is avascular to maintain its transparency and prevent obstruction of vision.

What makes the cornea highly sensitive to irritants? The cornea is highly innervated with pain receptors, making it very sensitive to irritants.