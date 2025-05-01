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What is a functional group in the context of biomolecules? A functional group is a reactive group of atoms commonly found together in biomolecules, typically extending off the carbon backbone of a molecule. How many common functional groups are typically studied in a biology course? Seven common functional groups are typically studied in a biology course. What atoms make up a methyl group? A methyl group consists of a carbon atom covalently bonded to three hydrogen atoms. Which functional group is represented by an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom? The hydroxyl group is represented by an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (OH group). What characterizes a carbonyl group? A carbonyl group is characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom. How is a carboxyl group structurally different from a carbonyl group? A carboxyl group contains both a carbonyl group (C=O) and a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to the same carbon atom. Which functional group contains a nitrogen atom? The amino group contains a nitrogen atom. What is unique about the phosphate group among the seven functional groups? The phosphate group is unique because it contains a phosphorus atom and is structurally more complex than the others. What atoms are found in a sulfhydryl group? A sulfhydryl group consists of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom. In which type of biomolecule are methyl groups commonly found? Methyl groups are commonly found in lipids. Which functional group is commonly found in carbohydrates? The hydroxyl group is commonly found in carbohydrates. What is the significance of functional groups in biomolecules? Functional groups determine the reactivity and properties of biomolecules. How can you identify a carboxyl group in a molecular structure? A carboxyl group can be identified by a carbon double-bonded to an oxygen and also bonded to a hydroxyl group (OH). Why is it important to recognize functional groups in biology? Recognizing functional groups is important because they play key roles in the structure and function of biomolecules. What should you do if you are unsure which functional groups to memorize for your course? You should ask your professor which functional groups you are expected to know for your course.
Functional Groups quiz
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Functional Groups
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