What is a functional group in the context of biomolecules? A functional group is a reactive group of atoms commonly found together in biomolecules, typically extending off the carbon backbone of a molecule.

How many common functional groups are typically studied in a biology course? Seven common functional groups are typically studied in a biology course.

What atoms make up a methyl group? A methyl group consists of a carbon atom covalently bonded to three hydrogen atoms.

Which functional group is represented by an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom? The hydroxyl group is represented by an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (OH group).

What characterizes a carbonyl group? A carbonyl group is characterized by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

How is a carboxyl group structurally different from a carbonyl group? A carboxyl group contains both a carbonyl group (C=O) and a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to the same carbon atom.