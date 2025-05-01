Gluconeogenesis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which hormone stimulates gluconeogenesis in the body? Glucagon is the hormone that stimulates gluconeogenesis, primarily in the liver, to help maintain blood glucose levels during fasting or periods of low carbohydrate intake.

Which three glycolytic reactions require unique enzymes to be reversed during gluconeogenesis? Reactions 1, 3, and 10 of glycolysis require unique enzymes for reversal in gluconeogenesis. These steps are catalyzed by glucose 6-phosphatase, fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase, and the combination of pyruvate carboxylase and PEP carboxykinase, respectively.

Why can't fatty acids contribute carbons to gluconeogenesis? Fatty acids cannot contribute carbons to gluconeogenesis because only glycerol from fats can enter the pathway. The carbon skeletons of fatty acids are not converted into intermediates that feed into gluconeogenesis.

What is the role of pyruvate carboxylase in gluconeogenesis? Pyruvate carboxylase converts pyruvate into oxaloacetate using ATP and adds a CO2 group. This is the first step in reversing the pyruvate kinase reaction from glycolysis.

How does PEP carboxykinase contribute to gluconeogenesis? PEP carboxykinase converts oxaloacetate into phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP) using GTP and removes the CO2 added in the previous step. This reaction is essential for bypassing the irreversible pyruvate kinase step of glycolysis.

Why is gluconeogenesis considered more energy-intensive than glycolysis? Gluconeogenesis requires 4 ATP, 2 GTP, and 2 NADH to produce one glucose molecule from two pyruvate molecules. This is more energy than is generated by glycolysis, making gluconeogenesis an energy-consuming process.