What does the prefix 'mono' in 'monomer' mean? 'Mono' means one or singular, indicating a single building block.

What does the prefix 'poly' in 'polymer' mean? 'Poly' means many, referring to a chain of multiple monomers linked together.

What are monomers? Monomers are single, individual building blocks that can be linked together to form polymers.

What are polymers? Polymers are long chains of many monomers linked together.

Which biomolecules use consistent monomers to form polymers? Carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids use consistent monomers to form their polymers.

Do lipids use consistent monomers to build polymers? No, lipids do not use a consistent monomer structure for polymer formation.