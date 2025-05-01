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What does the prefix 'mono' in 'monomer' mean? 'Mono' means one or singular, indicating a single building block. What does the prefix 'poly' in 'polymer' mean? 'Poly' means many, referring to a chain of multiple monomers linked together. What are monomers? Monomers are single, individual building blocks that can be linked together to form polymers. What are polymers? Polymers are long chains of many monomers linked together. Which biomolecules use consistent monomers to form polymers? Carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids use consistent monomers to form their polymers. Do lipids use consistent monomers to build polymers? No, lipids do not use a consistent monomer structure for polymer formation. What is the monomer for carbohydrates? The monomer for carbohydrates is a monosaccharide. What is the monomer for proteins? The monomer for proteins is an amino acid. What is the monomer for nucleic acids? The monomer for nucleic acids is a nucleotide. What reaction builds polymers from monomers? Dehydration synthesis reactions build polymers by forming covalent bonds between monomers and releasing water. What reaction breaks down polymers into monomers? Hydrolysis reactions break down polymers by cleaving covalent bonds and adding water. What is released during a dehydration synthesis reaction? A water molecule is released during a dehydration synthesis reaction. What is added during a hydrolysis reaction? A water molecule is added during a hydrolysis reaction to break the covalent bond. What is the main purpose of dehydration synthesis? Dehydration synthesis is used to build polymers from monomers. What is the main purpose of hydrolysis? Hydrolysis is used to break down polymers into their individual monomers.
Monomers & Polymers quiz
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