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Monomers & Polymers quiz

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  • What does the prefix 'mono' in 'monomer' mean?
    'Mono' means one or singular, indicating a single building block.
  • What does the prefix 'poly' in 'polymer' mean?
    'Poly' means many, referring to a chain of multiple monomers linked together.
  • What are monomers?
    Monomers are single, individual building blocks that can be linked together to form polymers.
  • What are polymers?
    Polymers are long chains of many monomers linked together.
  • Which biomolecules use consistent monomers to form polymers?
    Carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids use consistent monomers to form their polymers.
  • Do lipids use consistent monomers to build polymers?
    No, lipids do not use a consistent monomer structure for polymer formation.
  • What is the monomer for carbohydrates?
    The monomer for carbohydrates is a monosaccharide.
  • What is the monomer for proteins?
    The monomer for proteins is an amino acid.
  • What is the monomer for nucleic acids?
    The monomer for nucleic acids is a nucleotide.
  • What reaction builds polymers from monomers?
    Dehydration synthesis reactions build polymers by forming covalent bonds between monomers and releasing water.
  • What reaction breaks down polymers into monomers?
    Hydrolysis reactions break down polymers by cleaving covalent bonds and adding water.
  • What is released during a dehydration synthesis reaction?
    A water molecule is released during a dehydration synthesis reaction.
  • What is added during a hydrolysis reaction?
    A water molecule is added during a hydrolysis reaction to break the covalent bond.
  • What is the main purpose of dehydration synthesis?
    Dehydration synthesis is used to build polymers from monomers.
  • What is the main purpose of hydrolysis?
    Hydrolysis is used to break down polymers into their individual monomers.