What is the main function of the optic components of the eye? The optic components transmit and, in the case of the lens, focus light as it travels through the eye to the retina.

Which three main structures make up the optic components of the eye? The three main structures are the aqueous humor, the lens, and the vitreous humor.

Where is the aqueous humor located in the eye? The aqueous humor fills the anterior (front) portion of the eye, between the cornea and the lens.

What produces the aqueous humor? The ciliary body produces the aqueous humor.

How does the aqueous humor nourish the lens and cornea? It provides oxygen and nutrients to the avascular lens and cornea, which lack blood vessels.

Why are the lens and cornea avascular? They are avascular to remain clear for light to pass through, as blood vessels would obstruct vision.