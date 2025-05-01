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What is the main function of the optic components of the eye? The optic components transmit and, in the case of the lens, focus light as it travels through the eye to the retina. Which three main structures make up the optic components of the eye? The three main structures are the aqueous humor, the lens, and the vitreous humor. Where is the aqueous humor located in the eye? The aqueous humor fills the anterior (front) portion of the eye, between the cornea and the lens. What produces the aqueous humor? The ciliary body produces the aqueous humor. How does the aqueous humor nourish the lens and cornea? It provides oxygen and nutrients to the avascular lens and cornea, which lack blood vessels. Why are the lens and cornea avascular? They are avascular to remain clear for light to pass through, as blood vessels would obstruct vision. What is the main function of the lens? The lens focuses light onto the retina to create a clear image. What are the two main structural components of the lens? The lens is made up of lens epithelium (cuboidal cells) on the outside and lens fibers (crystalline protein) on the inside. What is the vitreous humor and where is it found? The vitreous humor is a gel that fills the posterior (back) portion of the eye. When is the vitreous humor produced? The vitreous humor is produced during fetal development and remains throughout life. How does the vitreous humor help maintain the eye's shape? It fills the back of the eye, helping to keep it inflated like an inflated soccer ball. How does the flow of aqueous humor differ from that of vitreous humor? Aqueous humor is continuously produced and drained, while vitreous humor is formed once during development and is not replaced. What is the main difference in consistency between aqueous and vitreous humor? Aqueous humor is a liquid, while vitreous humor is a gel. What is the role of crystalline protein in the lens? Crystalline protein forms the lens fibers, creating a clear structure that allows light to pass through and be focused. Why is it important for both aqueous and vitreous humor to be transparent? Transparency allows light to pass through these fluids to reach the retina for vision.
Optic Components of the Eyeball quiz
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