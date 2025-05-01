Genotype Genetic makeup of an organism, represented by a pair of letters indicating the combination of alleles present.

Phenotype Observable physical trait or characteristic resulting from the genetic makeup and its interaction with the environment.

Allele Alternative version of a gene found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes, influencing specific traits.

Dominant Allele Gene variant that expresses its effect even when only one copy is present, typically symbolized by a capital letter.

Recessive Allele Gene variant whose effect is masked in the presence of a dominant allele, only expressed when both copies are identical.

Homozygous Condition where both alleles for a specific gene are identical, either both dominant or both recessive.