Back
Genotype Genetic makeup of an organism, represented by a pair of letters indicating the combination of alleles present. Phenotype Observable physical trait or characteristic resulting from the genetic makeup and its interaction with the environment. Allele Alternative version of a gene found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes, influencing specific traits. Dominant Allele Gene variant that expresses its effect even when only one copy is present, typically symbolized by a capital letter. Recessive Allele Gene variant whose effect is masked in the presence of a dominant allele, only expressed when both copies are identical. Homozygous Condition where both alleles for a specific gene are identical, either both dominant or both recessive. Heterozygous Condition where two different alleles for a specific gene are present in an organism. Homozygous Dominant Genetic state with two identical dominant alleles, resulting in the dominant trait being expressed. Homozygous Recessive Genetic state with two identical recessive alleles, allowing the recessive trait to be expressed. Heterozygous Genotype Genetic combination consisting of one dominant and one recessive allele for a particular gene. Trait Specific characteristic or feature of an organism, such as color, determined by genetic and environmental factors. Inheritance Pattern Predictable manner in which genetic traits are transmitted from parents to offspring. Gene Segment of DNA that encodes information for a specific trait, existing in different forms called alleles.
Overview of Human Genetics definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13