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Overview of Human Genetics definitions

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  • Genotype
    Genetic makeup of an organism, represented by a pair of letters indicating the combination of alleles present.
  • Phenotype
    Observable physical trait or characteristic resulting from the genetic makeup and its interaction with the environment.
  • Allele
    Alternative version of a gene found at the same locus on homologous chromosomes, influencing specific traits.
  • Dominant Allele
    Gene variant that expresses its effect even when only one copy is present, typically symbolized by a capital letter.
  • Recessive Allele
    Gene variant whose effect is masked in the presence of a dominant allele, only expressed when both copies are identical.
  • Homozygous
    Condition where both alleles for a specific gene are identical, either both dominant or both recessive.
  • Heterozygous
    Condition where two different alleles for a specific gene are present in an organism.
  • Homozygous Dominant
    Genetic state with two identical dominant alleles, resulting in the dominant trait being expressed.
  • Homozygous Recessive
    Genetic state with two identical recessive alleles, allowing the recessive trait to be expressed.
  • Heterozygous Genotype
    Genetic combination consisting of one dominant and one recessive allele for a particular gene.
  • Trait
    Specific characteristic or feature of an organism, such as color, determined by genetic and environmental factors.
  • Inheritance Pattern
    Predictable manner in which genetic traits are transmitted from parents to offspring.
  • Gene
    Segment of DNA that encodes information for a specific trait, existing in different forms called alleles.