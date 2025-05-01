What is the difference between dominant and recessive alleles? Dominant alleles exert their effects whenever present and are symbolized by capital letters, while recessive alleles only show their effects when no dominant allele is present and are symbolized by lowercase letters.

How are dominant alleles represented in genetic notation? Dominant alleles are represented by capital letters, such as 'Y' for yellow pea color.

How are recessive alleles represented in genetic notation? Recessive alleles are represented by lowercase letters, such as 'y' for green pea color.

What happens to the effect of a recessive allele when a dominant allele is present? The effect of the recessive allele is masked or hidden by the dominant allele whenever both are present.

What is a genotype? A genotype is the genetic combination of alleles in an individual, written as a pair of letters.

What is a phenotype? A phenotype is the physical expression of the genotype, such as the color of a pea.