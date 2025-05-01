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What is the difference between dominant and recessive alleles? Dominant alleles exert their effects whenever present and are symbolized by capital letters, while recessive alleles only show their effects when no dominant allele is present and are symbolized by lowercase letters. How are dominant alleles represented in genetic notation? Dominant alleles are represented by capital letters, such as 'Y' for yellow pea color. How are recessive alleles represented in genetic notation? Recessive alleles are represented by lowercase letters, such as 'y' for green pea color. What happens to the effect of a recessive allele when a dominant allele is present? The effect of the recessive allele is masked or hidden by the dominant allele whenever both are present. What is a genotype? A genotype is the genetic combination of alleles in an individual, written as a pair of letters. What is a phenotype? A phenotype is the physical expression of the genotype, such as the color of a pea. What does homozygous mean in genetics? Homozygous means having two identical alleles for the same gene, either both dominant or both recessive. What does heterozygous mean in genetics? Heterozygous means having two different alleles for the same gene, one dominant and one recessive. What phenotype results from a homozygous dominant genotype for pea color? A homozygous dominant genotype (YY) results in a yellow pea color phenotype. What phenotype results from a homozygous recessive genotype for pea color? A homozygous recessive genotype (yy) results in a green pea color phenotype. What phenotype results from a heterozygous genotype for pea color? A heterozygous genotype (Yy) results in a yellow pea color phenotype because the dominant allele masks the recessive allele. Can you visually distinguish between homozygous dominant and heterozygous yellow peas? No, both homozygous dominant and heterozygous peas have yellow color, so you cannot visually distinguish between them. What is the root meaning of 'homo' in homozygous? 'Homo' means 'the same,' indicating two identical alleles. What is the root meaning of 'hetero' in heterozygous? 'Hetero' means 'different,' indicating two different alleles. Why is understanding genotype and phenotype important in genetics? Understanding genotype and phenotype is essential for studying inheritance patterns and predicting traits in organisms.
Overview of Human Genetics quiz
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