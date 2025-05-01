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Patterns of Inheritance definitions

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  • Law of Segregation
    Principle stating that alleles for a gene separate during gamete formation, ensuring each gamete receives only one allele.
  • Law of Independent Assortment
    Principle stating that the segregation of alleles for one gene does not influence the segregation of alleles for another gene.
  • Allele
    Alternative form of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome, contributing to genetic variation.
  • Homozygous
    Genetic condition where an individual possesses two identical alleles for a particular gene.
  • Heterozygous
    Genetic condition where an individual possesses two different alleles for a particular gene.
  • Incomplete Dominance
    Pattern of inheritance where heterozygotes display a blended phenotype intermediate between two parental traits.
  • Codominance
    Pattern of inheritance where both alleles in a heterozygote are fully and equally expressed in distinct patches.
  • Epistasis
    Interaction where one gene's product affects or masks the expression of another gene, altering expected phenotypes.
  • Polygenic Inheritance
    Situation where a single trait is influenced by multiple genes, resulting in a wide range of phenotypes.
  • Pleiotropy
    Phenomenon where a single gene impacts multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic traits in an organism.
  • Pedigree
    Diagram or chart depicting family relationships and tracking the inheritance of specific traits across generations.
  • Autosomal Inheritance
    Pattern of trait transmission involving genes located on non-sex chromosomes, affecting both sexes equally.
  • Sex-linked Inheritance
    Pattern of trait transmission involving genes located on sex chromosomes, often resulting in different effects in males and females.
  • X Inactivation
    Process in female cells where one X chromosome is randomly silenced, equalizing gene expression between sexes.
  • Barr Body
    Highly condensed, inactive X chromosome found in female cells, resulting from X inactivation.