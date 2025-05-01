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Law of Segregation Principle stating that alleles for a gene separate during gamete formation, ensuring each gamete receives only one allele. Law of Independent Assortment Principle stating that the segregation of alleles for one gene does not influence the segregation of alleles for another gene. Allele Alternative form of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome, contributing to genetic variation. Homozygous Genetic condition where an individual possesses two identical alleles for a particular gene. Heterozygous Genetic condition where an individual possesses two different alleles for a particular gene. Incomplete Dominance Pattern of inheritance where heterozygotes display a blended phenotype intermediate between two parental traits. Codominance Pattern of inheritance where both alleles in a heterozygote are fully and equally expressed in distinct patches. Epistasis Interaction where one gene's product affects or masks the expression of another gene, altering expected phenotypes. Polygenic Inheritance Situation where a single trait is influenced by multiple genes, resulting in a wide range of phenotypes. Pleiotropy Phenomenon where a single gene impacts multiple, seemingly unrelated phenotypic traits in an organism. Pedigree Diagram or chart depicting family relationships and tracking the inheritance of specific traits across generations. Autosomal Inheritance Pattern of trait transmission involving genes located on non-sex chromosomes, affecting both sexes equally. Sex-linked Inheritance Pattern of trait transmission involving genes located on sex chromosomes, often resulting in different effects in males and females. X Inactivation Process in female cells where one X chromosome is randomly silenced, equalizing gene expression between sexes. Barr Body Highly condensed, inactive X chromosome found in female cells, resulting from X inactivation.
Patterns of Inheritance definitions
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