Law of Segregation Principle stating that alleles for a gene separate during gamete formation, ensuring each gamete receives only one allele.

Law of Independent Assortment Principle stating that the segregation of alleles for one gene does not influence the segregation of alleles for another gene.

Allele Alternative form of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome, contributing to genetic variation.

Homozygous Genetic condition where an individual possesses two identical alleles for a particular gene.

Heterozygous Genetic condition where an individual possesses two different alleles for a particular gene.

Incomplete Dominance Pattern of inheritance where heterozygotes display a blended phenotype intermediate between two parental traits.