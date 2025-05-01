What does Mendel's law of segregation state about allele separation during gamete formation? It states that alleles for a gene separate so each gamete receives only one allele, resulting in haploid gametes.

During which phase of meiosis does independent assortment occur, and what does it result in? It occurs during metaphase I of meiosis I and results in genetic diversity by allowing random alignment of homologous chromosomes.

How does the law of independent assortment contribute to genetic diversity? It allows alleles of different genes to segregate independently, creating gametes with all possible combinations of alleles.

What is incomplete dominance, and what phenotype does it produce in heterozygotes? Incomplete dominance is when heterozygotes show a blended, intermediate phenotype between the two alleles.

How does codominance differ from incomplete dominance in terms of phenotype expression? In codominance, both alleles are equally and fully expressed in patches, rather than blending into an intermediate phenotype.

Which human trait is a classic example of codominance, and what are the codominant alleles involved? Human ABO blood type is a classic example, with IA and IB alleles being codominant.