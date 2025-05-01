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Review of the Cell Cycle quiz

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  • What mnemonic is used in the video to remember the steps of the cell cycle?
    The mnemonic is 'I party particularly more at the club,' with each word representing a phase of the cell cycle.
  • What does the 'I' in the mnemonic stand for in the cell cycle?
    The 'I' stands for Interphase, the first phase of the cell cycle.
  • Which phase is represented by the first 'P' in the mnemonic?
    The first 'P' represents Prophase, where chromatin condenses into chromosomes.
  • What happens to chromatin during Prophase?
    Chromatin condenses into tightly coiled chromosomes during Prophase.
  • What does the second 'P' in the mnemonic represent?
    The second 'P' stands for Prometaphase, which follows Prophase.
  • What key events occur during Prometaphase?
    The nuclear envelope and nucleolus break down, and spindle fibers attach to chromosomes.
  • What does the 'M' in the mnemonic stand for?
    The 'M' stands for Metaphase, where chromosomes align in the middle of the cell.
  • What is the main event of Metaphase?
    Chromosomes align in the center of the cell during Metaphase.
  • What does the 'A' in the mnemonic represent?
    The 'A' stands for Anaphase, the phase where sister chromatids are separated.
  • What happens to sister chromatids during Anaphase?
    Sister chromatids are pulled apart from each other during Anaphase.
  • What does the 'T' in the mnemonic stand for?
    The 'T' stands for Telophase, which is the reverse of Prophase and Prometaphase.
  • What key events occur during Telophase?
    The nucleus and nucleolus reform, the mitotic spindle breaks down, and chromosomes unwind into chromatin.
  • What does the 'C' in the mnemonic represent?
    The 'C' stands for Cytokinesis, the final step of cell division.
  • What is the main purpose of Cytokinesis?
    Cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate cells.
  • What is the relationship between mitosis and cytokinesis in cell division?
    Mitosis ends with a single cell containing two nuclei, and cytokinesis follows to fully separate the two cells.