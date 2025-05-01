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What mnemonic is used in the video to remember the steps of the cell cycle? The mnemonic is 'I party particularly more at the club,' with each word representing a phase of the cell cycle. What does the 'I' in the mnemonic stand for in the cell cycle? The 'I' stands for Interphase, the first phase of the cell cycle. Which phase is represented by the first 'P' in the mnemonic? The first 'P' represents Prophase, where chromatin condenses into chromosomes. What happens to chromatin during Prophase? Chromatin condenses into tightly coiled chromosomes during Prophase. What does the second 'P' in the mnemonic represent? The second 'P' stands for Prometaphase, which follows Prophase. What key events occur during Prometaphase? The nuclear envelope and nucleolus break down, and spindle fibers attach to chromosomes. What does the 'M' in the mnemonic stand for? The 'M' stands for Metaphase, where chromosomes align in the middle of the cell. What is the main event of Metaphase? Chromosomes align in the center of the cell during Metaphase. What does the 'A' in the mnemonic represent? The 'A' stands for Anaphase, the phase where sister chromatids are separated. What happens to sister chromatids during Anaphase? Sister chromatids are pulled apart from each other during Anaphase. What does the 'T' in the mnemonic stand for? The 'T' stands for Telophase, which is the reverse of Prophase and Prometaphase. What key events occur during Telophase? The nucleus and nucleolus reform, the mitotic spindle breaks down, and chromosomes unwind into chromatin. What does the 'C' in the mnemonic represent? The 'C' stands for Cytokinesis, the final step of cell division. What is the main purpose of Cytokinesis? Cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate cells. What is the relationship between mitosis and cytokinesis in cell division? Mitosis ends with a single cell containing two nuclei, and cytokinesis follows to fully separate the two cells.
Review of the Cell Cycle quiz
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