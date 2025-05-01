What mnemonic is used in the video to remember the steps of the cell cycle? The mnemonic is 'I party particularly more at the club,' with each word representing a phase of the cell cycle.

What does the 'I' in the mnemonic stand for in the cell cycle? The 'I' stands for Interphase, the first phase of the cell cycle.

Which phase is represented by the first 'P' in the mnemonic? The first 'P' represents Prophase, where chromatin condenses into chromosomes.

What happens to chromatin during Prophase? Chromatin condenses into tightly coiled chromosomes during Prophase.

What does the second 'P' in the mnemonic represent? The second 'P' stands for Prometaphase, which follows Prophase.

What key events occur during Prometaphase? The nuclear envelope and nucleolus break down, and spindle fibers attach to chromosomes.