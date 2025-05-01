What does 'distal' mean in anatomical terms? Distal means further from the attachment point of a limb to the trunk of the body.

Name two regions that are distal to the antecubital region. Two regions distal to the antecubital region are the carpal (wrist) and digital (fingers) regions.

Where is the antecubital region located? The antecubital region is the front or soft spot of the elbow.

What region is just lateral to the pubic region? The inguinal region, also known as the groin, is just lateral to the pubic region.

What does 'lateral' mean in anatomical terms? Lateral means toward the side or away from the midline of the body.

If you move laterally from the pubic region, which region do you reach first? You reach the inguinal region first when moving laterally from the pubic region.