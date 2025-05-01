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What does 'distal' mean in anatomical terms? Distal means further from the attachment point of a limb to the trunk of the body. Name two regions that are distal to the antecubital region. Two regions distal to the antecubital region are the carpal (wrist) and digital (fingers) regions. Where is the antecubital region located? The antecubital region is the front or soft spot of the elbow. What region is just lateral to the pubic region? The inguinal region, also known as the groin, is just lateral to the pubic region. What does 'lateral' mean in anatomical terms? Lateral means toward the side or away from the midline of the body. If you move laterally from the pubic region, which region do you reach first? You reach the inguinal region first when moving laterally from the pubic region. What direction are you moving if you cut from the left superior abdominal region toward the pelvic region? You are moving in an inferior and medial direction. Where is the pelvic region located? The pelvic region is inside the pelvis, forming a bowl-like area. What does 'inferior' mean in anatomical terms? Inferior means toward the lower part of the body or below another structure. What does 'medial' mean in anatomical terms? Medial means toward the midline of the body. What region is just distal to the popliteal region? The sural region, which is the back of the calf, is just distal to the popliteal region. Where is the popliteal region located? The popliteal region is at the back of the knee. What is the sural region? The sural region refers to the back of the calf. What is the antebrachial region? The antebrachial region is the forearm. If you keep moving laterally from the inguinal region, which region do you reach next? You reach the coxal region after the inguinal region when moving laterally.
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