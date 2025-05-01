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Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions quiz

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  • What does 'distal' mean in anatomical terms?
    Distal means further from the attachment point of a limb to the trunk of the body.
  • Name two regions that are distal to the antecubital region.
    Two regions distal to the antecubital region are the carpal (wrist) and digital (fingers) regions.
  • Where is the antecubital region located?
    The antecubital region is the front or soft spot of the elbow.
  • What region is just lateral to the pubic region?
    The inguinal region, also known as the groin, is just lateral to the pubic region.
  • What does 'lateral' mean in anatomical terms?
    Lateral means toward the side or away from the midline of the body.
  • If you move laterally from the pubic region, which region do you reach first?
    You reach the inguinal region first when moving laterally from the pubic region.
  • What direction are you moving if you cut from the left superior abdominal region toward the pelvic region?
    You are moving in an inferior and medial direction.
  • Where is the pelvic region located?
    The pelvic region is inside the pelvis, forming a bowl-like area.
  • What does 'inferior' mean in anatomical terms?
    Inferior means toward the lower part of the body or below another structure.
  • What does 'medial' mean in anatomical terms?
    Medial means toward the midline of the body.
  • What region is just distal to the popliteal region?
    The sural region, which is the back of the calf, is just distal to the popliteal region.
  • Where is the popliteal region located?
    The popliteal region is at the back of the knee.
  • What is the sural region?
    The sural region refers to the back of the calf.
  • What is the antebrachial region?
    The antebrachial region is the forearm.
  • If you keep moving laterally from the inguinal region, which region do you reach next?
    You reach the coxal region after the inguinal region when moving laterally.