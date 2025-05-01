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Sensory Receptor Classification by Location quiz

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  • What type of stimuli do exteroceptors detect?
    Exteroceptors detect stimuli originating outside the body, such as pressure, temperature, pain, and special senses like vision, hearing, and smell.
  • Where are exteroceptors primarily located?
    Exteroceptors are primarily located on the skin and in sensory organs like the eyes, ears, and nose.
  • What are interoceptors also known as?
    Interoceptors are also known as visceroceptors because they often monitor the internal organs (viscera).
  • What do interoceptors monitor inside the body?
    Interoceptors monitor internal conditions such as pain, chemical composition of fluids, organ stretch, and internal temperature.
  • Why are interoceptors important for homeostasis?
    Interoceptors are important for homeostasis because they provide information about the body's internal environment, helping maintain balance and proper function.
  • What sensation might interoceptors provide after eating a large meal?
    Interoceptors detect visceral stretch, giving the sensation of fullness after eating.
  • Where are proprioceptors found in the body?
    Proprioceptors are found in the musculoskeletal system, specifically in muscles, tendons, joints, and connective tissue around bones.
  • What is the main function of proprioceptors?
    Proprioceptors monitor body position and stretch, providing the sense of proprioception.
  • How do proprioceptors differ from interoceptors?
    While both detect internal stimuli, proprioceptors specifically monitor body position and movement, whereas interoceptors monitor a wider range of internal conditions.
  • Which type of receptor is involved when you hear a sound?
    Exteroceptors are involved when you hear a sound, as hearing detects external stimuli.
  • Which receptor type helps you sense muscle stretch during exercise?
    Proprioceptors help you sense muscle stretch during exercise.
  • What type of receptor detects the chemical composition of blood?
    Interoceptors detect the chemical composition of blood and other internal fluids.
  • Which receptors are responsible for detecting pain on the skin?
    Exteroceptors are responsible for detecting pain on the skin.
  • What sense is provided by proprioceptors?
    Proprioceptors provide the sense of proprioception, which is awareness of body position and movement.
  • Give an example of an exteroceptor in action.
    An example of an exteroceptor in action is using your nose to smell coffee or your ears to hear music.