What type of stimuli do exteroceptors detect? Exteroceptors detect stimuli originating outside the body, such as pressure, temperature, pain, and special senses like vision, hearing, and smell.

Where are exteroceptors primarily located? Exteroceptors are primarily located on the skin and in sensory organs like the eyes, ears, and nose.

What are interoceptors also known as? Interoceptors are also known as visceroceptors because they often monitor the internal organs (viscera).

What do interoceptors monitor inside the body? Interoceptors monitor internal conditions such as pain, chemical composition of fluids, organ stretch, and internal temperature.

Why are interoceptors important for homeostasis? Interoceptors are important for homeostasis because they provide information about the body's internal environment, helping maintain balance and proper function.

What sensation might interoceptors provide after eating a large meal? Interoceptors detect visceral stretch, giving the sensation of fullness after eating.