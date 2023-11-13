13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location Example 1
We can touch our finger to our nose while our eyes are closed, as we can sense the movement and position of our joints and body parts without seeing them. Which type of receptor allows us to do this?
A
Proprioceptors.
B
Mechanoreceptors.
C
Interoceptors.
D
Photoreceptors.
One day, Kaya feels a sharp pain in her stomach area. How would you classify the sensory receptor that is responsible for detecting the issue and causing Kaya to feel this pain?
A
Exteroceptor & nociceptor.
B
Exteroceptor and chemoreceptor.
C
Interoceptor and nociceptor.
D
Interoceptor and chemoreceptor.