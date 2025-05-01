What are the three main steps of translation in protein synthesis? The three main steps are initiation, elongation, and termination.

During initiation, which ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first? The small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first during initiation.

What is the start codon for translation and which amino acid does it specify? The start codon is AUG, and it specifies the amino acid methionine (MET).

What role does tRNA play during the initiation of translation? tRNA binds to the start codon on mRNA and carries methionine, the first amino acid.

What is the sequence of assembly during the initiation of translation? First, the small ribosomal subunit binds to mRNA and tRNA, then the large ribosomal subunit joins.

What is the function of initiation factors in translation? Initiation factors are proteins that help assemble the translation complex and require energy.