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What are the three main steps of translation in protein synthesis? The three main steps are initiation, elongation, and termination. During initiation, which ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first? The small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first during initiation. What is the start codon for translation and which amino acid does it specify? The start codon is AUG, and it specifies the amino acid methionine (MET). What role does tRNA play during the initiation of translation? tRNA binds to the start codon on mRNA and carries methionine, the first amino acid. What is the sequence of assembly during the initiation of translation? First, the small ribosomal subunit binds to mRNA and tRNA, then the large ribosomal subunit joins. What is the function of initiation factors in translation? Initiation factors are proteins that help assemble the translation complex and require energy. In which direction does the ribosome read the mRNA during elongation? The ribosome reads the mRNA from the 5' end to the 3' end. How are amino acids added to the growing polypeptide chain during elongation? Amino acids are added one by one to the C-terminus of the chain via peptide bonds. What is a peptide bond and when is it formed during translation? A peptide bond is a covalent bond between amino acids, formed during elongation. What are the three sites of the ribosome involved in elongation? The three sites are the A site, P site, and E site. What happens to tRNA after it donates its amino acid during elongation? The discharged tRNA exits the ribosome through the E site. What triggers the termination of translation? Termination is triggered when a stop codon reaches the ribosome's A site. What binds to the stop codon during termination instead of tRNA? A release factor protein binds to the stop codon during termination. What happens to the polypeptide chain during termination? The polypeptide chain is cleaved from the tRNA and released. What is the final outcome of the termination step in translation? The ribosomal complex disassembles and the completed polypeptide chain is released.
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