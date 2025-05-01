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Steps of Translation quiz

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  • What are the three main steps of translation in protein synthesis?
    The three main steps are initiation, elongation, and termination.
  • During initiation, which ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first?
    The small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first during initiation.
  • What is the start codon for translation and which amino acid does it specify?
    The start codon is AUG, and it specifies the amino acid methionine (MET).
  • What role does tRNA play during the initiation of translation?
    tRNA binds to the start codon on mRNA and carries methionine, the first amino acid.
  • What is the sequence of assembly during the initiation of translation?
    First, the small ribosomal subunit binds to mRNA and tRNA, then the large ribosomal subunit joins.
  • What is the function of initiation factors in translation?
    Initiation factors are proteins that help assemble the translation complex and require energy.
  • In which direction does the ribosome read the mRNA during elongation?
    The ribosome reads the mRNA from the 5' end to the 3' end.
  • How are amino acids added to the growing polypeptide chain during elongation?
    Amino acids are added one by one to the C-terminus of the chain via peptide bonds.
  • What is a peptide bond and when is it formed during translation?
    A peptide bond is a covalent bond between amino acids, formed during elongation.
  • What are the three sites of the ribosome involved in elongation?
    The three sites are the A site, P site, and E site.
  • What happens to tRNA after it donates its amino acid during elongation?
    The discharged tRNA exits the ribosome through the E site.
  • What triggers the termination of translation?
    Termination is triggered when a stop codon reaches the ribosome's A site.
  • What binds to the stop codon during termination instead of tRNA?
    A release factor protein binds to the stop codon during termination.
  • What happens to the polypeptide chain during termination?
    The polypeptide chain is cleaved from the tRNA and released.
  • What is the final outcome of the termination step in translation?
    The ribosomal complex disassembles and the completed polypeptide chain is released.