The Hypodermis quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the hypodermis, and what are its main components?
The hypodermis, also known as the subcutaneous layer, is located beneath the dermis and is not technically part of the skin. It is primarily composed of adipose tissue (made up of adipocytes that store fats or triglycerides) and also contains areolar connective tissue.
What are the primary functions of the hypodermis in the body?
The hypodermis anchors the skin to underlying tissues, acts as a shock absorber to protect underlying structures, serves as an insulator to reduce heat loss and keep the body warm, and contains many blood vessels.
Where is the hypodermis located in relation to the dermis?
The hypodermis is located beneath (deep to) the dermis.
Is the hypodermis considered a part of the skin?
No, the hypodermis is not technically part of the skin.
What are the two main types of connective tissue found in the hypodermis?
The hypodermis contains adipose tissue and areolar connective tissue.
What is the primary cell type found in the adipose tissue of the hypodermis?
The primary cell type is the adipocyte, which stores fats or triglycerides.
What function does the hypodermis serve in relation to the skin and underlying tissues?
The hypodermis anchors the skin to the underlying tissues.
How does the hypodermis help protect the body from physical trauma?
It acts as a shock absorber to protect underlying structures.
In what way does the hypodermis contribute to temperature regulation?
The hypodermis serves as an insulator, reducing heat loss and helping to keep the body warm.
What is notable about the blood supply in the hypodermis?
The hypodermis is vascular and contains many blood vessels.