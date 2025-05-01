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Rational Expression A fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials, often involving variables. Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the quantity being divided. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, indicating the divisor or base. Common Denominator A shared denominator among two or more rational expressions, allowing direct addition or subtraction. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its most basic or compact form by canceling common factors. Factoring Breaking down a polynomial into products of simpler polynomials or numbers, often to reveal common factors. Quadratic A polynomial of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c, often requiring special factoring techniques. Prime Factor A factor that cannot be broken down further except by one and itself, used to simplify expressions. Standard Form An expression written in a conventional, simplified arrangement, often with terms ordered by degree. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms involving variables raised to whole-number powers and coefficients. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable within a term of a polynomial or rational expression. Term A single part of an expression, separated by plus or minus signs, which may include variables and coefficients. Distribution Applying a sign or factor to each term within parentheses, such as spreading a negative across a sum. Cancellation Eliminating common factors from the numerator and denominator to reduce a rational expression. Variable A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value within an expression.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators definitions
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