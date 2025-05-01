Rational Expression A fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials, often involving variables.

Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the quantity being divided.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, indicating the divisor or base.

Common Denominator A shared denominator among two or more rational expressions, allowing direct addition or subtraction.

Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its most basic or compact form by canceling common factors.

Factoring Breaking down a polynomial into products of simpler polynomials or numbers, often to reveal common factors.