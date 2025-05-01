What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with common denominators? Combine the numerators over the common denominator.

When adding 5/18 and 1/18, what do you do with the numerators? Add the numerators (5 + 1) and keep the denominator the same.

Why is simplification important after adding or subtracting rational expressions? Simplification ensures the answer is in its simplest form, often by canceling common factors.

What must you remember to do when subtracting rational expressions? Distribute the negative sign to all terms in the numerator of the second fraction.

How do you simplify 6/18x? Factor both numerator and denominator, cancel common factors, and the answer is 1/3x.

What is the result of subtracting x^2/(x-1) - (-x+2)/(x-1)? The result is (x^2 + x - 2)/(x-1) after distributing the negative sign.