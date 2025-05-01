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What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with common denominators? Combine the numerators over the common denominator. When adding 5/18 and 1/18, what do you do with the numerators? Add the numerators (5 + 1) and keep the denominator the same. Why is simplification important after adding or subtracting rational expressions? Simplification ensures the answer is in its simplest form, often by canceling common factors. What must you remember to do when subtracting rational expressions? Distribute the negative sign to all terms in the numerator of the second fraction. How do you simplify 6/18x? Factor both numerator and denominator, cancel common factors, and the answer is 1/3x. What is the result of subtracting x^2/(x-1) - (-x+2)/(x-1)? The result is (x^2 + x - 2)/(x-1) after distributing the negative sign. How do you factor x^2 + x - 2? Find two numbers that multiply to -2 and add to 1; the factors are (x-1)(x+2). What happens to common factors in the numerator and denominator after factoring? Common factors cancel each other out. After canceling common factors in (x-1)(x+2)/(x-1), what is the simplified answer? The simplified answer is x + 2. What is a common denominator in rational expressions? A common denominator is the same denominator shared by all rational expressions being added or subtracted. What is the purpose of factoring polynomials in rational expressions? Factoring helps identify and cancel common factors to simplify the expression. What should you always do after combining numerators in rational expressions? Always simplify the final answer. What is the equivalent process between adding rational numbers and rational expressions? Both involve combining numerators over a common denominator. What do you do if the denominator is already prime when simplifying? Leave the denominator as is and focus on factoring the numerator. Why is understanding terms, coefficients, and factoring techniques important in this topic? They ensure you can correctly combine and simplify rational expressions.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators quiz
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