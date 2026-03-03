Adding and subtracting rational expressions follows the same fundamental principles as working with rational numbers, with the added step of managing variables and simplifying expressions. When two rational expressions share the same denominator, you combine their numerators directly while keeping the denominator unchanged. For example, adding \(\frac{5}{18}\) and \(\frac{1}{18}\) results in \(\frac{5 + 1}{18} = \frac{6}{18}\). Simplifying this fraction involves factoring both numerator and denominator into their prime factors: \(6 = 3 \times 2\) and \(18 = 3 \times 3 \times 2\). Canceling common factors leaves \(\frac{1}{3}\) as the simplified result.

This approach extends naturally to rational expressions with variables. For instance, adding \(\frac{5}{18x}\) and \(\frac{1}{18x}\) yields \(\frac{5 + 1}{18x} = \frac{6}{18x}\). Simplification again involves factoring the numeric part and canceling common factors, while keeping the variable terms intact. Factoring \$6\( and \)18\( as before and canceling common factors leaves \(\frac{1}{3x}\) as the simplified expression.

When subtracting rational expressions with a common denominator, it is crucial to distribute the negative sign across all terms in the numerator of the second fraction before combining. For example, subtracting \(\frac{-x + 2}{x - 1}\) from \(\frac{x^2}{x - 1}\) involves rewriting the expression as:

\[\frac{x^2}{x - 1} - \frac{-x + 2}{x - 1} = \frac{x^2 - (-x + 2)}{x - 1} = \frac{x^2 + x - 2}{x - 1}\]

Next, factor the numerator, which is a quadratic expression. To factor \)x^2 + x - 2\(, find two numbers that multiply to \)-2\( and add to \)1\(. These numbers are \)2\( and \)-1\(, so the factorization is:

\[x^2 + x - 2 = (x - 1)(x + 2)\]

Substituting back, the expression becomes:

\[\frac{(x - 1)(x + 2)}{x - 1}\]

Since \)x - 1$ appears in both numerator and denominator, it cancels out, leaving the simplified result:

\[x + 2\]

This process highlights the importance of factoring and simplifying after combining rational expressions. Whether adding or subtracting, always identify the common denominator, combine the numerators carefully—distributing negatives when necessary—and then factor and reduce the resulting expression to its simplest form. Mastery of these steps ensures efficient handling of rational expressions in algebra.