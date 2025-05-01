Rational Expression A fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring simplification or combination.

Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that is a multiple of each denominator, found by factoring and multiplying unique factors.

Equivalent Expression A rewritten form that has the same value as the original, often achieved by multiplying by missing factors.

Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, which is combined or simplified during operations.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, which must be the same to add or subtract.

Binomial A polynomial with exactly two terms, such as x+4 or x-8, often found in denominators.