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Rational Expression A fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring simplification or combination. Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that is a multiple of each denominator, found by factoring and multiplying unique factors. Equivalent Expression A rewritten form that has the same value as the original, often achieved by multiplying by missing factors. Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, which is combined or simplified during operations. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, which must be the same to add or subtract. Binomial A polynomial with exactly two terms, such as x+4 or x-8, often found in denominators. Missing Factor A component needed to create a common denominator, used to adjust numerators and denominators. Common Denominator A shared denominator that allows rational expressions to be added or subtracted directly. Factoring The process of breaking down expressions into products of simpler expressions, essential for finding denominators. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its most basic form by combining like terms and distributing. Like Terms Terms with the same variable parts, which can be combined to simplify expressions. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in a term, important when distributing or combining terms. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms with variables raised to whole-number powers. Standard Form An arrangement of a polynomial with terms ordered by descending degree, aiding in clarity and simplification. Degree The highest power of the variable in a polynomial, which helps determine the complexity of expressions.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators definitions
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