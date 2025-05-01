What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with different denominators? The first step is to find the least common denominator (LCD) by factoring the denominators.

How do you create equivalent rational expressions when adding or subtracting? Multiply the numerator and denominator of each expression by the missing factor needed to reach the LCD.

What is the LCD of the denominators 30 and 20? The LCD is 60.

After finding the LCD, what is the next step in adding rational expressions? Rewrite each rational expression with the LCD as the denominator by multiplying by the missing factors.

How do you combine the numerators once the denominators are the same? Add or subtract the numerators and keep the common denominator.

What is the LCD for the denominators x+4 and x-8? The LCD is (x+4)(x-8).