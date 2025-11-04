Adding and subtracting rational expressions with unlike denominators involves a process similar to working with rational numbers. The key step is to find the least common denominator (LCD), which allows you to rewrite each rational expression as an equivalent expression with a common denominator. For example, when adding fractions like \(\frac{1}{30}\) and \(\frac{1}{20}\), the LCD is 60. Multiplying the numerator and denominator of each fraction by the missing factor (2 for \(\frac{1}{30}\) and 3 for \(\frac{1}{20}\)) converts them to \(\frac{2}{60}\) and \(\frac{3}{60}\), respectively. Adding these gives \(\frac{5}{60}\), which simplifies to \(\frac{1}{12}\).

This same principle applies to rational expressions. Suppose you have expressions with denominators \$30x\( and \)20x^2\(. The LCD here is \)60x^2\(. To rewrite each expression with this common denominator, multiply the numerator and denominator of \)\frac{1}{30x}\( by \)2x\( to get \)\frac{2x}{60x^2}\(, and multiply \)\frac{1}{20x^2}\( by \)\frac{3}{3}\( to get \)\frac{3}{60x^2}\(. Adding these numerators results in \)\frac{2x + 3}{60x^2}\(, which is the simplified sum of the rational expressions.

When working with algebraic expressions such as \)\frac{2}{x+4}\( and \)\frac{7}{x-8}\(, the LCD is the product of the distinct factors in the denominators, here \)(x+4)(x-8)\(. To combine these, multiply the numerator and denominator of each fraction by the missing factor: multiply \)\frac{2}{x+4}\( by \)\frac{x-8}{x-8}\( and \)\frac{7}{x-8}\( by \)\frac{x+4}{x+4}\(. This yields equivalent expressions with the common denominator \)(x+4)(x-8)$. Subtracting the numerators gives:

\[\frac{2(x-8) - 7(x+4)}{(x+4)(x-8)}.\]

Distributing the terms in the numerator results in:

\[\frac{2x - 16 - 7x - 28}{(x+4)(x-8)} = \frac{-5x - 44}{(x+4)(x-8)}.\]

This expression is fully simplified and represents the difference of the original rational expressions as a single rational expression.

Understanding how to find the least common denominator, rewrite rational expressions as equivalent expressions, and then combine them by adding or subtracting numerators is essential for manipulating rational expressions effectively. This process not only simplifies complex expressions but also lays the foundation for solving equations involving rational expressions and further algebraic operations.