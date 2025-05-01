Direct Variation A relationship where two quantities increase or decrease together, modeled by an equation with a constant multiplier.

Inverse Variation A relationship where one quantity increases as the other decreases, represented by a constant divided by a variable.

Constant of Variation A fixed value that links two variables in a variation equation, found by substituting known values.

Linear Relationship A connection between variables that forms a straight line when graphed, such as in direct variation.

Proportionality A consistent ratio or relationship between two quantities, either direct or inverse.

Directly Proportional A situation where two variables change in the same direction at a constant rate.