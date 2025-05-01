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Direct Variation A relationship where two quantities increase or decrease together, modeled by an equation with a constant multiplier. Inverse Variation A relationship where one quantity increases as the other decreases, represented by a constant divided by a variable. Constant of Variation A fixed value that links two variables in a variation equation, found by substituting known values. Linear Relationship A connection between variables that forms a straight line when graphed, such as in direct variation. Proportionality A consistent ratio or relationship between two quantities, either direct or inverse. Directly Proportional A situation where two variables change in the same direction at a constant rate. Inversely Proportional A situation where one variable increases as the other decreases, maintaining a constant product. Equation of Direct Variation An expression in the form y = kx, showing two variables changing together with a constant multiplier. Equation of Inverse Variation An expression in the form y = k/x, showing one variable changes as the reciprocal of the other. Variable A symbol representing a quantity that can change or take different values in an equation. Restriction A limitation on variable values, such as not allowing division by zero in inverse variation. Substitution The process of replacing variables with known values to solve for unknowns in an equation. Real World Application A practical scenario where variation concepts are used to relate meaningful quantities like speed or price. Product The result of multiplying two quantities, often constant in inverse variation. Ratio A comparison of two quantities, remaining constant in direct variation. Graph of Direct Variation A straight line through the origin, showing two variables increasing or decreasing together. Graph of Inverse Variation A curve that approaches the axes but never touches them, showing one variable decreases as the other increases. Origin The point (0,0) on a graph, where direct variation lines always pass through. Unit Consistency The practice of keeping measurement units the same when applying variation equations to real problems. Quantity An amount or number that can be measured or counted, often represented by variables in variation. Model A mathematical representation of a relationship between variables, such as direct or inverse variation. Application Problem A question that uses variation concepts to solve for unknowns in real-life contexts. Multiplier A number by which another number is multiplied, as in the constant in direct variation. Reciprocal The value obtained by dividing 1 by a number, used in inverse variation equations.
Direct & Inverse Variation definitions
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