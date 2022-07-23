Direct variation describes a relationship between two variables where one quantity increases or decreases in direct proportion to the other. This means if one variable goes up, the other also goes up; if one goes down, the other decreases as well. Mathematically, this relationship is expressed as y = kx, where y and x are the variables, and k is the constant of variation. This constant k represents the rate at which y changes with respect to x, making the equation a linear function that models direct proportionality.

When solving direct variation problems, the key step is to determine the constant k. For example, if it is given that y = 10 when x = 2, substituting these values into the equation y = kx allows you to solve for k by dividing both sides by x, yielding k = \(\frac{10}{2}\) = 5. Once k is found, the specific direct variation equation becomes y = 5x. This equation can then be used to find y for any value of x. For instance, when x = 6, substituting into the equation gives y = 5 \(\times\) 6 = 30.

Understanding direct variation is essential because it models many real-world scenarios where two quantities change proportionally. Recognizing phrases like "y varies directly as x" or "y is directly proportional to x" signals that direct variation applies. This concept extends the idea of linear equations by emphasizing the constant ratio between variables, which is fundamental in fields such as physics, economics, and biology.