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What is the equation for direct variation? The equation for direct variation is y = kx, where k is the constant of variation. How do y and x change in direct variation? In direct variation, as one variable increases or decreases, the other does the same. What does it mean if y is directly proportional to x? It means y varies directly as x, following the equation y = kx. How do you find the constant of variation k in direct variation? Substitute the given values of x and y into y = kx and solve for k. If y = 10 when x = 2 in a direct variation, what is the equation relating x and y? The equation is y = 5x, since k = 10/2 = 5. What is the value of y when x = 6 in the equation y = 5x? y = 30, because 5 × 6 = 30. What is the equation for inverse variation? The equation for inverse variation is y = k/x, where k is the constant of variation. How do y and x change in inverse variation? In inverse variation, as one variable increases, the other decreases. What does it mean if y is inversely proportional to x? It means y varies inversely as x, following the equation y = k/x. How do you find the constant of variation k in inverse variation? Substitute the given values of x and y into y = k/x and solve for k. If y = 8 when x = 4 in an inverse variation, what is the equation relating x and y? The equation is y = 32/x, since k = 8 × 4 = 32. What is the value of y when x = 2 in the equation y = 32/x? y = 16, because 32 ÷ 2 = 16. Why can't x be zero in the equation y = k/x? Because division by zero is undefined in mathematics. What is a key step in solving both direct and inverse variation problems? A key step is finding the constant of variation k using given values. Give an example of real-world quantities that might use direct or inverse variation. Examples include distance, time, speed, price, quantity, volume, and pressure.
Direct & Inverse Variation quiz
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