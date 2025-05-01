What is the equation for direct variation? The equation for direct variation is y = kx, where k is the constant of variation.

How do y and x change in direct variation? In direct variation, as one variable increases or decreases, the other does the same.

What does it mean if y is directly proportional to x? It means y varies directly as x, following the equation y = kx.

How do you find the constant of variation k in direct variation? Substitute the given values of x and y into y = kx and solve for k.

If y = 10 when x = 2 in a direct variation, what is the equation relating x and y? The equation is y = 5x, since k = 10/2 = 5.

What is the value of y when x = 6 in the equation y = 5x? y = 30, because 5 × 6 = 30.