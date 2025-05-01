Exponent Notation A compact way to show repeated multiplication by placing a small number, called a power, above and to the right of a base.

Base The number that is repeatedly multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.

Exponent The small raised number indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.

Power A term for the exponent, showing the number of times the base is used as a factor.

Product The result of multiplying numbers together, often found by expanding exponential expressions.

Squared A special term for a base raised to the power of two, indicating multiplication by itself once.