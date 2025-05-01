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Evaluating Exponents definitions

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  • Exponent Notation
    A compact way to show repeated multiplication by placing a small number, called a power, above and to the right of a base.
  • Base
    The number that is repeatedly multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.
  • Exponent
    The small raised number indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.
  • Power
    A term for the exponent, showing the number of times the base is used as a factor.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying numbers together, often found by expanding exponential expressions.
  • Squared
    A special term for a base raised to the power of two, indicating multiplication by itself once.
  • Cubed
    A special term for a base raised to the power of three, indicating multiplication by itself twice.
  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical phrase using a base and an exponent to represent repeated multiplication.
  • Repeated Multiplication
    A process where the same number is multiplied by itself several times, simplified using exponents.
  • Expanded Form
    A way of writing an exponential expression as a long multiplication of the base.
  • Algebraic Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations, which may include exponents.
  • Factor
    A number that is multiplied by itself or others to form a product, especially in exponent notation.
  • Value
    The final result obtained after evaluating an exponential or expanded expression.
  • First Power
    An implied exponent of one, meaning the base is used only once and equals itself.