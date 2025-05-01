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Exponent Notation A compact way to show repeated multiplication by placing a small number, called a power, above and to the right of a base. Base The number that is repeatedly multiplied by itself in an exponential expression. Exponent The small raised number indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself. Power A term for the exponent, showing the number of times the base is used as a factor. Product The result of multiplying numbers together, often found by expanding exponential expressions. Squared A special term for a base raised to the power of two, indicating multiplication by itself once. Cubed A special term for a base raised to the power of three, indicating multiplication by itself twice. Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase using a base and an exponent to represent repeated multiplication. Repeated Multiplication A process where the same number is multiplied by itself several times, simplified using exponents. Expanded Form A way of writing an exponential expression as a long multiplication of the base. Algebraic Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations, which may include exponents. Factor A number that is multiplied by itself or others to form a product, especially in exponent notation. Value The final result obtained after evaluating an exponential or expanded expression. First Power An implied exponent of one, meaning the base is used only once and equals itself.
Evaluating Exponents definitions
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