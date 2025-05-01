Back
What does exponent notation help simplify in mathematics? Exponent notation simplifies repeated multiplication by expressing it in a compact form. In the expression 8^4, what does the 8 represent and what does the 4 represent? The 8 is the base, which is the number being multiplied, and the 4 is the exponent, which tells how many times the base is multiplied by itself. How would you read 8^4 aloud? You would read it as 'eight to the fourth power.' How do you expand 7^2 into a product? You write it as 7 × 7. What is the value of 7 squared? The value of 7 squared is 49. What is another way to say 'to the second power'? Another way to say 'to the second power' is 'squared.' What is another way to say 'to the third power'? Another way to say 'to the third power' is 'cubed.' How do you expand 10^3 into a product? You write it as 10 × 10 × 10. What is the value of 10 cubed? The value of 10 cubed is 1,000. How do you expand 2^5 into a product? You write it as 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2. What is the value of 2 to the fifth power? The value of 2 to the fifth power is 32. Which exponents have special names, and what are they? The exponents 2 and 3 have special names: squared and cubed, respectively. If a number is written without an exponent, what exponent is implied? An exponent of one is implied. How would you write the number 4 using exponent notation? You would write it as 4^1. Why is it helpful to group multiplication when evaluating exponents? Grouping multiplication can make calculations easier and help avoid mistakes.
Evaluating Exponents quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15