What does exponent notation help simplify in mathematics? Exponent notation simplifies repeated multiplication by expressing it in a compact form.

In the expression 8^4, what does the 8 represent and what does the 4 represent? The 8 is the base, which is the number being multiplied, and the 4 is the exponent, which tells how many times the base is multiplied by itself.

How would you read 8^4 aloud? You would read it as 'eight to the fourth power.'

How do you expand 7^2 into a product? You write it as 7 × 7.

What is the value of 7 squared? The value of 7 squared is 49.

What is another way to say 'to the second power'? Another way to say 'to the second power' is 'squared.'