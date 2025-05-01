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Evaluating Exponents quiz

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  • What does exponent notation help simplify in mathematics?
    Exponent notation simplifies repeated multiplication by expressing it in a compact form.
  • In the expression 8^4, what does the 8 represent and what does the 4 represent?
    The 8 is the base, which is the number being multiplied, and the 4 is the exponent, which tells how many times the base is multiplied by itself.
  • How would you read 8^4 aloud?
    You would read it as 'eight to the fourth power.'
  • How do you expand 7^2 into a product?
    You write it as 7 × 7.
  • What is the value of 7 squared?
    The value of 7 squared is 49.
  • What is another way to say 'to the second power'?
    Another way to say 'to the second power' is 'squared.'
  • What is another way to say 'to the third power'?
    Another way to say 'to the third power' is 'cubed.'
  • How do you expand 10^3 into a product?
    You write it as 10 × 10 × 10.
  • What is the value of 10 cubed?
    The value of 10 cubed is 1,000.
  • How do you expand 2^5 into a product?
    You write it as 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2.
  • What is the value of 2 to the fifth power?
    The value of 2 to the fifth power is 32.
  • Which exponents have special names, and what are they?
    The exponents 2 and 3 have special names: squared and cubed, respectively.
  • If a number is written without an exponent, what exponent is implied?
    An exponent of one is implied.
  • How would you write the number 4 using exponent notation?
    You would write it as 4^1.
  • Why is it helpful to group multiplication when evaluating exponents?
    Grouping multiplication can make calculations easier and help avoid mistakes.