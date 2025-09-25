When a number is multiplied by itself multiple times, writing out the entire multiplication can be cumbersome. Exponent notation offers a compact and efficient way to express this repeated multiplication. In exponent notation, the number being multiplied is called the base, and the small number written above and to the right of the base is the exponent or power, which indicates how many times the base is multiplied by itself.

For example, the expression \$8 \times 8 \times 8 \times 8\( can be written as \)8^4\(, which is read as "eight to the fourth power." More generally, if a number \)b\( is multiplied by itself \)n\( times, it can be expressed as \)b^n\(, or "b to the nth power."

Exponent notation not only simplifies writing but also helps in understanding and calculating values. To find the value of an exponential expression, you can expand it back into repeated multiplication. For instance, \)7^2\( (seven squared) means \)7 \times 7\(, which equals 49. The exponent 2 is often called "squared," and similarly, the exponent 3 is called "cubed."

Another example is \)10^3\( (ten cubed), which expands to \)10 \times 10 \times 10\(. Calculating step-by-step, \)10 \times 10 = 100\(, and then \)100 \times 10 = 1,000\(. Thus, \)10^3 = 1,000\(.

For higher exponents, such as \)2^5\(, the process is the same: multiply the base by itself five times: \)2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2\(. Grouping the multiplication can make calculations easier: \)2 \times 2 = 4\(, another \)2 \times 2 = 4\(, so the expression becomes \)4 \times 4 \times 2\(. Then, \)4 \times 4 = 16\(, and \)16 \times 2 = 32\(. Therefore, \)2^5 = 32\(.

It is also important to note that if a number has no visible exponent, it is understood to have an exponent of 1. For example, the number 4 can be written as \)4^1$, and both represent the same value.

Understanding exponent notation is fundamental for working efficiently with repeated multiplication and lays the groundwork for more advanced mathematical concepts involving powers and exponents.