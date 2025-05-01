Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing a location on a graph, where the first is the horizontal value and the second is the vertical value.

Linear Equation An algebraic statement in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable, forming a straight line when graphed.

Two Variables A situation involving two unknowns, typically represented by x and y, whose values satisfy a given equation.

Graph A visual representation showing all solutions to an equation by plotting points on a coordinate plane.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, indicating how many times the variable is counted.

Standard Form An arrangement of a linear equation as ax + by = c, where a, b, and c are constants.