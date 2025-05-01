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Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing a location on a graph, where the first is the horizontal value and the second is the vertical value. Linear Equation An algebraic statement in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable, forming a straight line when graphed. Two Variables A situation involving two unknowns, typically represented by x and y, whose values satisfy a given equation. Graph A visual representation showing all solutions to an equation by plotting points on a coordinate plane. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, indicating how many times the variable is counted. Standard Form An arrangement of a linear equation as ax + by = c, where a, b, and c are constants. Solution A value or set of values for variables that make an equation true, often represented as a point on a graph. Table An organized chart listing chosen values for one variable and the corresponding calculated values for another. Point A specific location on a graph identified by an ordered pair, marking a solution to an equation. Line A straight path on a graph extending in both directions, representing all solutions to a linear equation. Degree The highest power of a variable in an equation, indicating the equation's type; for linear equations, this is one. Polynomial An expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Axis A reference line on a graph, usually horizontal (x) or vertical (y), used to locate points. Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing an unknown value in an equation. Arrows Symbols placed at the ends of a line on a graph to indicate that the line extends infinitely in both directions.
Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables definitions
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