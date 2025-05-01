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Complex Number An expression combining a real part and an imaginary part, written in the form a+bi, where a and b are real numbers. Imaginary Unit A special symbol, denoted as i, representing the square root of negative one and used to handle square roots of negative numbers. Real Part The component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, often denoted as a in a+bi. Imaginary Part The coefficient of the imaginary unit in a complex number, represented by b in a+bi. Standard Form The arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second. Radical A mathematical symbol indicating the root of a number, such as the square root, often used when simplifying negative roots. Like Terms Terms in an expression that have the same variable or imaginary unit, allowing them to be combined through addition or subtraction. Addition A process for combining complex numbers by adding their real parts and imaginary parts separately. Subtraction A process for finding the difference between complex numbers by subtracting their real and imaginary parts separately. Imaginary Number A number formed by multiplying a real number by the imaginary unit, such as 2i or 7i. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying the imaginary unit in a complex number, indicating the size of the imaginary part. Simplification The process of rewriting expressions, such as square roots of negative numbers, in terms of the imaginary unit for clarity. Expression A mathematical phrase that can include numbers, variables, and the imaginary unit, but does not contain an equals sign. Negative Number A value less than zero, whose square root is not real and requires the use of the imaginary unit for evaluation. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, treated similarly to the imaginary unit when combining terms in complex numbers.
Introduction to Complex Numbers definitions
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