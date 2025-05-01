Complex Number An expression combining a real part and an imaginary part, written in the form a+bi, where a and b are real numbers.

Imaginary Unit A special symbol, denoted as i, representing the square root of negative one and used to handle square roots of negative numbers.

Real Part The component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, often denoted as a in a+bi.

Imaginary Part The coefficient of the imaginary unit in a complex number, represented by b in a+bi.

Standard Form The arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.

Radical A mathematical symbol indicating the root of a number, such as the square root, often used when simplifying negative roots.