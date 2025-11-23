In mathematics, the concept of square roots extends beyond positive numbers to include negative numbers through the use of the imaginary unit, denoted as i. The imaginary unit is defined as the square root of negative one, or i = √(-1). This allows us to evaluate the square roots of negative numbers, which are not real numbers.

To simplify the square root of a negative number, we can factor it into the product of the square root of negative one and the square root of a positive number. For example, to find the square root of -4, we can express it as:

√(-4) = √(-1) × √(4) = i × 2 = 2i.

It is customary to write the result as 2i rather than i × 2 for clarity. This method can be applied to any negative number. For a general negative number -b, where b is positive, the square root can be expressed as:

√(-b) = √(-1) × √(b) = i × √(b).

When dealing with square roots of negative numbers, it is important to maintain the order of terms. For instance, if we evaluate the square root of -32, we can simplify it as follows:

√(-32) = √(-1) × √(32) = i × √(16 × 2) = i × 4√(2) = 4i√(2).

In this case, the final answer is presented as 4i√(2), with the whole number first, followed by the imaginary unit, and then the radical. All results that include the imaginary unit are classified as imaginary numbers.

Understanding how to work with imaginary numbers is crucial, as they play a significant role in various mathematical applications, including complex numbers, which combine real and imaginary parts.