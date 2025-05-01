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What is the imaginary unit 'i' defined as? The imaginary unit 'i' is defined as the square root of negative one (√-1). How do you simplify the square root of a negative number, such as √-4? You factor out the negative as √-1, which is i, so √-4 = 2i. What is the standard form of a complex number? The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of i. In the complex number 3 + 2i, what are the real and imaginary parts? The real part is 3, and the imaginary part is 2. How should you write the answer for √-17? You write it as i√17, with i before the radical to avoid confusion. What is the result of simplifying √-32? The result is 4i√2, with the whole number first, then i, then the radical. What do you call numbers like 2i, i√17, and 4i√2? These are called imaginary numbers because they include the imaginary unit i. What is the real part of the complex number 4 - 3i? The real part is 4. What is the imaginary part of the complex number 4 - 3i? The imaginary part is -3. What is the real part of the complex number 0 + 7i? The real part is 0. What is the imaginary part of the complex number 0 + 7i? The imaginary part is 7. What is the real part of the complex number 2 + 0i? The real part is 2. What is the imaginary part of the complex number 2 + 0i? The imaginary part is 0. How do you add complex numbers like 4 + 8i and 2 + 3i? Combine the real parts (4 + 2 = 6) and the imaginary parts (8i + 3i = 11i) to get 6 + 11i. How do you subtract complex numbers like 4 + 8i minus 2 + 3i? Subtract the real parts (4 - 2 = 2) and the imaginary parts (8i - 3i = 5i) to get 2 + 5i.
Introduction to Complex Numbers quiz
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