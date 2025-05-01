What is the imaginary unit 'i' defined as? The imaginary unit 'i' is defined as the square root of negative one (√-1).

How do you simplify the square root of a negative number, such as √-4? You factor out the negative as √-1, which is i, so √-4 = 2i.

What is the standard form of a complex number? The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of i.

In the complex number 3 + 2i, what are the real and imaginary parts? The real part is 3, and the imaginary part is 2.

How should you write the answer for √-17? You write it as i√17, with i before the radical to avoid confusion.

What is the result of simplifying √-32? The result is 4i√2, with the whole number first, then i, then the radical.