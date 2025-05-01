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Introduction to Relations and Functions definitions

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  • Relation
    A connection between inputs and outputs, often shown as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations.
  • Function
    A special type of relation where each input is paired with exactly one output.
  • Input
    A value from the set of x-values that is used to determine corresponding outputs in a relation.
  • Output
    A value from the set of y-values that results from pairing with an input in a relation.
  • Ordered Pair
    A notation (x, y) showing how an input is matched with an output in a relation.
  • Table
    A structured arrangement listing inputs and outputs, often used to display relations.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of relations or functions, plotting inputs and outputs on axes.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between inputs and outputs.
  • Domain
    The complete set of all possible input values for a relation or function.
  • Range
    The complete set of all possible output values for a relation or function.
  • Vertical Line Test
    A method using vertical lines on a graph to check if each input has only one output.
  • Interval Notation
    A concise way to describe the span of values for domain or range, using brackets and parentheses.
  • Continuous Graph
    A graph with infinitely many points, allowing domain and range to be described by intervals.
  • Correspondence
    A way of showing how each input is matched with an output, often using arrows or mapping diagrams.