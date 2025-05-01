Back
Relation A connection between inputs and outputs, often shown as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations. Function A special type of relation where each input is paired with exactly one output. Input A value from the set of x-values that is used to determine corresponding outputs in a relation. Output A value from the set of y-values that results from pairing with an input in a relation. Ordered Pair A notation (x, y) showing how an input is matched with an output in a relation. Table A structured arrangement listing inputs and outputs, often used to display relations. Graph A visual representation of relations or functions, plotting inputs and outputs on axes. Equation A mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between inputs and outputs. Domain The complete set of all possible input values for a relation or function. Range The complete set of all possible output values for a relation or function. Vertical Line Test A method using vertical lines on a graph to check if each input has only one output. Interval Notation A concise way to describe the span of values for domain or range, using brackets and parentheses. Continuous Graph A graph with infinitely many points, allowing domain and range to be described by intervals. Correspondence A way of showing how each input is matched with an output, often using arrows or mapping diagrams.
Introduction to Relations and Functions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14