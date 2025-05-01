Relation A connection between inputs and outputs, often shown as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, or equations.

Function A special type of relation where each input is paired with exactly one output.

Input A value from the set of x-values that is used to determine corresponding outputs in a relation.

Output A value from the set of y-values that results from pairing with an input in a relation.

Ordered Pair A notation (x, y) showing how an input is matched with an output in a relation.

Table A structured arrangement listing inputs and outputs, often used to display relations.