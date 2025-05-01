What is a relation in mathematics? A relation is a connection between inputs (x-values) and outputs (y-values), often represented as ordered pairs.

How can relations be represented? Relations can be represented as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, equations, or correspondences.

What distinguishes a function from a general relation? A function is a relation where each input corresponds to exactly one output.

What is the vertical line test used for? The vertical line test is used to determine if a graph represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses the graph more than once.

What does it mean if a vertical line crosses a graph more than once? If a vertical line crosses a graph more than once, the graph does not represent a function.

What is the domain of a relation or function? The domain is the set of all input values, or x-values, for a relation or function.