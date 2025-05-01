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What is a relation in mathematics? A relation is a connection between inputs (x-values) and outputs (y-values), often represented as ordered pairs. How can relations be represented? Relations can be represented as ordered pairs, tables, graphs, equations, or correspondences. What distinguishes a function from a general relation? A function is a relation where each input corresponds to exactly one output. What is the vertical line test used for? The vertical line test is used to determine if a graph represents a function by checking if any vertical line crosses the graph more than once. What does it mean if a vertical line crosses a graph more than once? If a vertical line crosses a graph more than once, the graph does not represent a function. What is the domain of a relation or function? The domain is the set of all input values, or x-values, for a relation or function. What is the range of a relation or function? The range is the set of all output values, or y-values, for a relation or function. How do you find the domain from a set of ordered pairs? List all the x-values from the ordered pairs, making sure not to repeat any values. How do you find the range from a set of ordered pairs? List all the y-values from the ordered pairs, without repeating any values. What is interval notation used for in domain and range? Interval notation is used to express the domain and range for continuous graphs, indicating the span of x and y values covered. How do you write the domain and range for a continuous graph? Use interval notation to show the starting and ending values for x (domain) and y (range), including or excluding endpoints as appropriate. What does a solid dot on a graph indicate when using interval notation? A solid dot means the endpoint is included in the interval, so use a bracket in interval notation. What does infinity mean in interval notation for domain or range? Infinity indicates the domain or range extends without bound, and is always excluded using a parenthesis. Can a relation be a function if an input is paired with more than one output? No, a function requires each input to be paired with only one output. Are all functions relations? Yes, all functions are relations, but not all relations are functions.
Introduction to Relations and Functions quiz
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