Least Common Denominator Smallest expression that all denominators divide into, found by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers.

Rational Expression Fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring common denominators for operations.

Prime Factor Number or variable that cannot be factored further, used to break down denominators for finding the LCD.

Unique Prime Factor Distinct prime number or variable present in any denominator, each included once at its highest power in the LCD.

Exponent Indicates how many times a factor is used in multiplication, crucial for selecting highest powers in the LCD.

Quadratic Polynomial Polynomial of degree two, often factored into two binomials when finding denominators’ factors.