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Least Common Denominators definitions

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  • Least Common Denominator
    Smallest expression that all denominators divide into, found by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers.
  • Rational Expression
    Fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring common denominators for operations.
  • Prime Factor
    Number or variable that cannot be factored further, used to break down denominators for finding the LCD.
  • Unique Prime Factor
    Distinct prime number or variable present in any denominator, each included once at its highest power in the LCD.
  • Exponent
    Indicates how many times a factor is used in multiplication, crucial for selecting highest powers in the LCD.
  • Quadratic Polynomial
    Polynomial of degree two, often factored into two binomials when finding denominators’ factors.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor in a term, important when factoring polynomials to find denominators’ components.
  • Equivalent Expression
    Expression rewritten to have a common denominator, allowing for addition or subtraction of rational expressions.
  • Missing Factor
    Component absent from a denominator but present in the LCD, used to adjust fractions to a common denominator.
  • Common Denominator
    Shared denominator between two or more rational expressions, enabling direct addition or subtraction.
  • Factoring
    Process of breaking down numbers or polynomials into products of simpler elements, essential for finding the LCD.
  • Binomial
    Polynomial with two terms, often appears as a factor when breaking down quadratic denominators.
  • Rational Number
    Number expressed as a fraction of two integers, foundational for understanding rational expressions.
  • Term
    Single part of an expression, such as a number, variable, or product, important in identifying factors.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing an unknown value, included as a factor when determining the LCD for rational expressions.