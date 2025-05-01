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Least Common Denominator Smallest expression that all denominators divide into, found by multiplying unique prime factors at their highest powers. Rational Expression Fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring common denominators for operations. Prime Factor Number or variable that cannot be factored further, used to break down denominators for finding the LCD. Unique Prime Factor Distinct prime number or variable present in any denominator, each included once at its highest power in the LCD. Exponent Indicates how many times a factor is used in multiplication, crucial for selecting highest powers in the LCD. Quadratic Polynomial Polynomial of degree two, often factored into two binomials when finding denominators’ factors. Coefficient Numerical factor in a term, important when factoring polynomials to find denominators’ components. Equivalent Expression Expression rewritten to have a common denominator, allowing for addition or subtraction of rational expressions. Missing Factor Component absent from a denominator but present in the LCD, used to adjust fractions to a common denominator. Common Denominator Shared denominator between two or more rational expressions, enabling direct addition or subtraction. Factoring Process of breaking down numbers or polynomials into products of simpler elements, essential for finding the LCD. Binomial Polynomial with two terms, often appears as a factor when breaking down quadratic denominators. Rational Number Number expressed as a fraction of two integers, foundational for understanding rational expressions. Term Single part of an expression, such as a number, variable, or product, important in identifying factors. Variable Symbol representing an unknown value, included as a factor when determining the LCD for rational expressions.
Least Common Denominators definitions
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