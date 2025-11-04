Adding or subtracting rational expressions often requires finding a common denominator, especially when the denominators are different. The key to this process is determining the least common denominator (LCD), which is the smallest expression that both denominators divide into evenly. This concept is closely related to finding the least common denominator for rational numbers, where the LCD is the product of the unique prime factors raised to their highest powers.

To find the LCD, start by factoring each denominator completely into its prime factors. For example, the number 30 factors into 3 × 2 × 5, and 20 factors into 2² × 5. When listing unique prime factors, include each prime factor only once, using the highest exponent found among the denominators. In this case, the unique prime factors are 3, 2², and 5, so the LCD is calculated as \$3 \times 2^{2} \times 5 = 60\(.

This method extends naturally to rational expressions that include variables. For instance, consider denominators like 30x and 20x². Factor the numerical part as before, then include the variable factors with their exponents. Here, 30x factors as \)3 \times 2 \times 5 \times x\(, and 20x² factors as \)2^{2} \times 5 \times x^{2}\(. The LCD includes the highest powers of each prime and variable factor, resulting in \)3 \times 2^{2} \times 5 \times x^{2} = 60x^{2}\(.

When denominators involve polynomials, such as \)x + 5\( or quadratic expressions like \)x^{2} + 7x + 10\(, factor them completely. The quadratic \)x^{2} + 7x + 10\( factors into \)(x + 2)(x + 5)\( because 2 and 5 multiply to 10 and add to 7. The LCD is then the product of all unique factors, considering their highest powers. For example, with denominators \)2x(x + 5)\( and \)x^{2} + 7x + 10\(, the LCD is \)2x(x + 2)(x + 5)\(, but since \)2x\( is already factored, and \)x + 5\( appears in both, the unique factors are \)2\(, \)x\(, \)x + 2\(, and \)x + 5$.

In summary, finding the least common denominator involves fully factoring each denominator, identifying all unique prime and polynomial factors, and then multiplying these factors together using the highest powers present. This approach ensures that rational expressions can be added or subtracted by rewriting each with the same denominator, facilitating further simplification or solution of equations.