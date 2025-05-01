What is the first step in finding the least common denominator (LCD) for rational expressions? The first step is to factor each denominator completely into its prime factors and variables.

When listing unique prime factors for the LCD, which exponent do you use if a factor appears with different exponents? You use the highest exponent of each unique factor when forming the LCD.

How do you find the LCD of 30x and 20x^2? Factor both denominators, list all unique factors with their highest powers, and multiply them: LCD = 60x^2.

Why do we multiply the numerator and denominator by missing factors when writing equivalent expressions? Multiplying by missing factors ensures each fraction has the LCD as its denominator, allowing for addition or subtraction.

What is the LCD of 30 and 20, and how is it found? The LCD is 60, found by multiplying the unique prime factors with their highest exponents: 2^2 × 3 × 5.

How do you handle variables when finding the LCD for rational expressions? Include each variable in the LCD with the highest exponent that appears in any denominator.