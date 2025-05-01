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Mixture Problem Solving definitions

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  • Mixture Problem
    A scenario where two or more quantities are combined to form a total, requiring algebraic equations to find unknown amounts.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown quantity in an equation.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing the equality of two expressions, often used to model mixture scenarios.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying a quantity by its value or percent, representing a part of the mixture.
  • Sum
    The total obtained by adding together the products of each part in a mixture.
  • Percent
    A way to express a part per hundred, often converted to decimal form when used in mixture equations.
  • Decimal
    A numerical form used to represent percentages in calculations, such as 0.4 for 40%.
  • Acid Solution
    A liquid mixture with a specified percentage of acid, commonly used in percent mixture problems.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a value across terms inside parentheses when simplifying equations.
  • Substitution
    Replacing one variable with an equivalent expression to reduce the number of variables in an equation.
  • Isolation
    The algebraic process of rearranging an equation to solve for a single variable.
  • Total Amount
    The final combined quantity resulting from adding all parts of a mixture.
  • Coin Value
    The monetary worth assigned to each type of coin, used to calculate the total in money mixture problems.
  • Unknown
    A quantity in a problem that must be determined, typically represented by a variable.
  • Algebraic Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations representing a part or the whole of a mixture.