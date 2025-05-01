Back
Mixture Problem A scenario where two or more quantities are combined to form a total, requiring algebraic equations to find unknown amounts. Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown quantity in an equation. Equation A mathematical statement showing the equality of two expressions, often used to model mixture scenarios. Product The result of multiplying a quantity by its value or percent, representing a part of the mixture. Sum The total obtained by adding together the products of each part in a mixture. Percent A way to express a part per hundred, often converted to decimal form when used in mixture equations. Decimal A numerical form used to represent percentages in calculations, such as 0.4 for 40%. Acid Solution A liquid mixture with a specified percentage of acid, commonly used in percent mixture problems. Distribution The process of multiplying a value across terms inside parentheses when simplifying equations. Substitution Replacing one variable with an equivalent expression to reduce the number of variables in an equation. Isolation The algebraic process of rearranging an equation to solve for a single variable. Total Amount The final combined quantity resulting from adding all parts of a mixture. Coin Value The monetary worth assigned to each type of coin, used to calculate the total in money mixture problems. Unknown A quantity in a problem that must be determined, typically represented by a variable. Algebraic Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations representing a part or the whole of a mixture.
Mixture Problem Solving definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15