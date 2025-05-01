Mixture Problem A scenario where two or more quantities are combined to form a total, requiring algebraic equations to find unknown amounts.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown quantity in an equation.

Equation A mathematical statement showing the equality of two expressions, often used to model mixture scenarios.

Product The result of multiplying a quantity by its value or percent, representing a part of the mixture.

Sum The total obtained by adding together the products of each part in a mixture.

Percent A way to express a part per hundred, often converted to decimal form when used in mixture equations.