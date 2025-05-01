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Mixture Problem Solving quiz

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  • What is a mixture problem in algebra?
    A mixture problem involves combining two or more quantities to form a total amount, often requiring an equation to solve for unknowns.
  • How do you represent the value of dimes and nickels in a coin mixture problem?
    Multiply the number of dimes by \$0.10 and the number of nickels by \$0.05, then sum the results.
  • What is the first step in solving a mixture problem?
    Draw a picture or diagram to represent the total and the parts of the mixture.
  • How do you handle two variables in a mixture equation?
    Express one variable in terms of the other using information from the problem, then substitute into the equation.
  • If Miles has eight more nickels than dimes, how can you write this relationship algebraically?
    Let n = d + 8, where n is the number of nickels and d is the number of dimes.
  • What equation represents the total value of Miles’s coins?
    0.1d + 0.05n = 2.20, where d is dimes and n is nickels.
  • How do you convert a percent to a decimal in mixture problems?
    Divide the percent by 100; for example, 40% becomes 0.4.
  • What is the equation for the total acid in a percent mixture problem?
    Total acid = (amount of 40% solution × 0.4) + (amount of 70% solution × 0.7).
  • How do you relate the amounts of two solutions in a mixture problem?
    Add the amounts together to equal the total mixture amount; for example, x + y = 14 liters.
  • What is the purpose of substituting one variable for another in mixture equations?
    It reduces the equation to one variable, making it solvable using algebraic methods.
  • What is the final step in solving a mixture problem after forming the equation?
    Isolate the variable and solve for its value, then substitute back to find other unknowns.
  • How much of the 40% solution is needed to make 14 liters of 50% acid solution?
    9.33 liters of 40% solution are needed.
  • How much of the 70% solution is needed to make 14 liters of 50% acid solution?
    4.66 liters of 70% solution are needed.
  • What is the key algebraic skill used in mixture problem solving?
    Algebraic manipulation, including isolating variables and substituting expressions.
  • What should you always remember when solving percent mixture problems?
    Convert all percentages to decimals before building and solving the equation.