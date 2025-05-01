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What is a mixture problem in algebra? A mixture problem involves combining two or more quantities to form a total amount, often requiring an equation to solve for unknowns. How do you represent the value of dimes and nickels in a coin mixture problem? Multiply the number of dimes by \$0.10 and the number of nickels by \$0.05, then sum the results. What is the first step in solving a mixture problem? Draw a picture or diagram to represent the total and the parts of the mixture. How do you handle two variables in a mixture equation? Express one variable in terms of the other using information from the problem, then substitute into the equation. If Miles has eight more nickels than dimes, how can you write this relationship algebraically? Let n = d + 8, where n is the number of nickels and d is the number of dimes. What equation represents the total value of Miles’s coins? 0.1d + 0.05n = 2.20, where d is dimes and n is nickels. How do you convert a percent to a decimal in mixture problems? Divide the percent by 100; for example, 40% becomes 0.4. What is the equation for the total acid in a percent mixture problem? Total acid = (amount of 40% solution × 0.4) + (amount of 70% solution × 0.7). How do you relate the amounts of two solutions in a mixture problem? Add the amounts together to equal the total mixture amount; for example, x + y = 14 liters. What is the purpose of substituting one variable for another in mixture equations? It reduces the equation to one variable, making it solvable using algebraic methods. What is the final step in solving a mixture problem after forming the equation? Isolate the variable and solve for its value, then substitute back to find other unknowns. How much of the 40% solution is needed to make 14 liters of 50% acid solution? 9.33 liters of 40% solution are needed. How much of the 70% solution is needed to make 14 liters of 50% acid solution? 4.66 liters of 70% solution are needed. What is the key algebraic skill used in mixture problem solving? Algebraic manipulation, including isolating variables and substituting expressions. What should you always remember when solving percent mixture problems? Convert all percentages to decimals before building and solving the equation.
Mixture Problem Solving quiz
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