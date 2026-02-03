Mixture problems involve combining two or more quantities to form a single mixture, and they can be solved using systematic problem-solving steps similar to other word problems. These problems often appear in various contexts such as money and coins, tile laying, ticket sales, or mixing chemical solutions. A common example is determining the number of different coins in a collection when given the total value and a relationship between the quantities.
Consider a scenario where the total amount of money is \$2.20, composed of dimes and nickels. If there are eight more nickels than dimes, we can represent the number of dimes as d and the number of nickels as n. The total value equation is constructed by multiplying the number of each coin by its value and summing these amounts:
\[0.10d + 0.05n = 2.20\]
Since the number of nickels is eight more than the number of dimes, this relationship can be expressed as:
\[n = d + 8\]
Substituting this into the total value equation gives:
\[0.10d + 0.05(d + 8) = 2.20\]
Distributing and simplifying leads to:
\[0.10d + 0.05d + 0.40 = 2.20\]
Combining like terms:
\[0.15d + 0.40 = 2.20\]
Subtracting 0.40 from both sides:
\[0.15d = 1.80\]
Dividing both sides by 0.15 to isolate d:
\[d = \frac{1.80}{0.15} = 12\]
Knowing the number of dimes, the number of nickels is:
\[n = 12 + 8 = 20\]
This approach highlights the key steps in solving mixture problems: first, represent the total mixture as the sum of its parts using multiplication and addition; second, express one variable in terms of another based on the problem’s conditions; third, substitute to form a single-variable equation; and finally, solve for the unknown and interpret the result. Mastering this method allows for effective problem-solving across diverse mixture scenarios, reinforcing skills in algebraic manipulation and logical reasoning.