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Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions definitions

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  • Rational Expression
    An algebraic fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the dividend.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the divisor.
  • Prime Factor
    A number or variable expression broken down into its most basic multiplicative components.
  • Factoring
    The process of rewriting an expression as a product of simpler expressions or numbers.
  • Difference of Squares
    A polynomial of the form a² - b², which factors into (a + b)(a - b).
  • Reciprocal
    A flipped version of a fraction or rational expression, swapping numerator and denominator.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing an expression to its simplest form by canceling common factors.
  • Common Factor
    A number or variable that divides both the numerator and denominator without remainder.
  • Quotient
    The result obtained after dividing one expression by another.
  • Divisor
    The expression or number by which another is divided in a fraction or rational expression.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more expressions together.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an expression.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing polynomials with terms ordered by descending exponents.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression made up of terms added or subtracted, each with variables raised to whole-number exponents.