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Rational Expression An algebraic fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the dividend. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the divisor. Prime Factor A number or variable expression broken down into its most basic multiplicative components. Factoring The process of rewriting an expression as a product of simpler expressions or numbers. Difference of Squares A polynomial of the form a² - b², which factors into (a + b)(a - b). Reciprocal A flipped version of a fraction or rational expression, swapping numerator and denominator. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its simplest form by canceling common factors. Common Factor A number or variable that divides both the numerator and denominator without remainder. Quotient The result obtained after dividing one expression by another. Divisor The expression or number by which another is divided in a fraction or rational expression. Product The result of multiplying two or more expressions together. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an expression. Standard Form A way of writing polynomials with terms ordered by descending exponents. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms added or subtracted, each with variables raised to whole-number exponents.
Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions definitions
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