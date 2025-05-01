Rational Expression An algebraic fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials.

Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the dividend.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the divisor.

Prime Factor A number or variable expression broken down into its most basic multiplicative components.

Factoring The process of rewriting an expression as a product of simpler expressions or numbers.

Difference of Squares A polynomial of the form a² - b², which factors into (a + b)(a - b).