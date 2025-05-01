Back
How do you multiply two rational expressions? Multiply the numerators together and the denominators together, then simplify by canceling common factors. What is the first step in simplifying a rational expression after multiplying? Factor both the numerator and denominator to identify and cancel common factors. What does the 'keep, change, flip' method refer to when dividing rational expressions? It means keep the first expression, change division to multiplication, and flip the second expression (take its reciprocal). How do you divide one rational expression by another? Multiply the first expression by the reciprocal of the second expression, then simplify. Why is factoring important when simplifying rational expressions? Factoring reveals common terms in the numerator and denominator that can be canceled to simplify the expression. What is the difference of squares and how is it used in simplifying rational expressions? The difference of squares is an expression like a^2 - b^2, which factors to (a + b)(a - b); this helps in canceling terms. What should you do if you see variables in both the numerator and denominator when multiplying rational expressions? Factor and cancel any common variables to simplify the expression. What is the reciprocal of a rational expression? The reciprocal is obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator of the expression. When dividing rational expressions, which part do you flip? You flip the second rational expression (the divisor). What is the result of multiplying a rational expression by its reciprocal? The result is 1, as all terms cancel out. How do you know when a rational expression is fully simplified? When there are no more common factors in the numerator and denominator. What does it mean to multiply 'straight across' when working with rational expressions? It means multiplying all numerators together and all denominators together before simplifying. What is a common mistake to avoid when dividing rational expressions? Forgetting to flip the second expression before multiplying. Why might you factor numbers into primes when simplifying rational expressions? Factoring into primes makes it easier to see and cancel common factors. What are the terms numerator and denominator referring to in a rational expression? The numerator is the top part of the fraction, and the denominator is the bottom part.
Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15